View as SlideshowRunway

These 2017 Runway Looks Were All Inspired by Early 2000s Trends

For better or worse, the trends of the early 2000s are back on the runways again, and in the past few seasons, major designers have started to hint at Paris Hilton-isms. Vetements, for example, collaborated with Juicy Couture for its Fall 2017 Haute Couture show; Gucci showed graphic tees and Saint Laurent tiaras and rhinestones; plus, Paco Rabanne is bringing Hilton's iconic 21st birthday chainmail dress. Trends from the Aughts are everywhere you turn, from small accessories like fishnet tights and chokers to indie designers like Vaquera showing a dress made out of a Tiffany & Co. bag. And with the help of social media, these trends are quickly trickling down to the mainstream: Urban Outfitters now carries custom Juicy Couture, and last week, V Files announced that they would be carrying Von Dutch trucker hats again—although now Hilton turns up her nose at the novelty hats, decreeing simply: “No.” But here's definitive proof that the trends of the early 2000s are making a comeback on the runways again.
Credit
A model walks the runway at the Paco Rabanne Fall 2017 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a dress similar to Paris Hilton&#39;s 21st birthday look.
Catwalking/Getty Images
1/10

Paco Rabanne Fall 2017

A model walks the runway at the Paco Rabanne Fall 2017 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a dress similar to Paris Hilton's 21st birthday look.

Estrop/Getty Images
2/10

Vetements Haute Couture x Juicy Couture Fall 2017

A model walks the runway in custom Juicy Couture for the Vetements Haute Couture Fall 2017 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images
3/10

Fenty x Puma by Rihanna Spring 2017

Stella Maxwell poses in an all-pink FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna ensemble at Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris, France.

Getty Images
4/10

Jeremy Scott Fall 2017

Stella Maxwell walks the runway for the Jeremy Scott fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 wearing an "As seen on TV" sequin shirt.

Catwalking/Getty Images
5/10

Jeremy Scott Fall 2017

A model walks the runway at the Jeremy Scott Fall 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week wearing a dress that says "Sex is cute."

Catwalking/Getty Images
6/10

Gucci Fall 2017

A model walks the runway at the Gucci Fall 2017 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week wearing a graphic t-shirt and rhinestone bodysuit.

Estrop/Getty Images
7/10

Adam Selman Spring 2017

A model walks the runway at the Adam Selman's Spring 2017 show in New York City wearing a pink sequin dress.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
8/10

Area Fall 2017

A male model walks at the Area runway during New York Fashion Week Fall 2016 wearing a statement tee that reads, "J'aime drama."

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
9/10

Area Fall 2017

A blonde model walks at the Area runway during New York Fashion Week Fall 2016 wearing a fur coat and silk two-piece.

Albert Urso/Getty Images
10/10

Vaquera Fall 2017

A model walks the runway at the Vaquera Fall 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week wearing a Tiffany & Co. bag.

Keywords

2000 SVetementsGucciJuicy CoutureJeremy ScottAdam SelmanVaqueraPaco Rabanne