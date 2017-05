These 2017 Runway Looks Were All Inspired by Early 2000s Trends

For better or worse, the trends of the early 2000s are back on the runways again, and in the past few seasons, major designers have started to hint at Paris Hilton -isms. Vetements , for example, collaborated with Juicy Couture for its Fall 2017 Haute Couture show; Gucci showed graphic tees and Saint Laurent tiaras and rhinestones; plus, Paco Rabanne is bringing Hilton's iconic 21st birthday chainmail dress. Trends from the Aughts are everywhere you turn, from small accessories like fishnet tights and chokers to indie designers like Vaquera showing a dress made out of a Tiffany & Co. bag. And with the help of social media, these trends are quickly trickling down to the mainstream: Urban Outfitters now carries custom Juicy Couture, and last week, V Files announced that they would be carrying Von Dutch trucker hats again—although now Hilton turns up her nose at the novelty hats, decreeing simply: “No.” But here's definitive proof that the trends of the early 2000s are making a comeback on the runways again.