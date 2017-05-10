These 2017 Runway Looks Were All Inspired by Early 2000s Trends

A model walks the runway at the Paco Rabanne Fall 2017 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a dress similar to Paris Hilton's 21st birthday look.
A model walks the runway in custom Juicy Couture for the Vetements Haute Couture Fall 2017 show at Paris Fashion Week.
Stella Maxwell poses in an all-pink FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna ensemble at Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris, France.
Stella Maxwell walks the runway for the Jeremy Scott fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 wearing an "As seen on TV" sequin shirt.
A model walks the runway at the Jeremy Scott Fall 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week wearing a dress that says "Sex is cute."
A model walks the runway at the Gucci Fall 2017 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week wearing a graphic t-shirt and rhinestone bodysuit.
A model walks the runway at the Adam Selman's Spring 2017 show in New York City wearing a pink sequin dress.
A male model walks at the Area runway during New York Fashion Week Fall 2016 wearing a statement tee that reads, "J'aime drama."
A blonde model walks at the Area runway during New York Fashion Week Fall 2016 wearing a fur coat and silk two-piece.
A model walks the runway at the Vaquera Fall 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week wearing a Tiffany & Co. bag.