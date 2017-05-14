12 Mom-Approved Beauty Products For Mother's Day

The inspiration: Jennifer Lawrence in "Best Performances," photographed by Juergen Teller, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine February 2014.
“I use it every night before bed.” – Karin Nelson, Senior Features Editor
Dior Creme Abricot, $27, dior.com.
“Really we both picked it up from my sister Laura who works for La Mer. As soon as mom started using it I asked for it too!” – Rickie De Sole, Fashion Market and Accessories Director
La Mer Creme de la Mer, $170, nordstrom.com.
“My mother drinks a ton of water and has the most beautiful skin. I try to follow her hydration cues in the hopes that I’ll get equally radiant results.” – Vanessa Lawrence, Senior Features Writer
BKR Bottle, $35, mybkr.com.
“My mom always swore by oils more than creams. I haven’t found a better one than this organic one from Kahina. It goes on smoothly and is calmly and moisturizing, never too heavy.” – Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Writer
Kahina Prickly Pear Seed Oil, $150, kahina-givingbeauty.com.
“If there’s one thing I picked up from my mom, it’s a complete cluelessness about beauty products, but she did teach me that you shouldn’t wash your hair often. Today, I use "No-Poo" in the shower.” – Emilia Petrarca, Associate Digital Editor
DevaCurl No-Poo, $20, ulta.com.
“Gardenia is our favorite flower, so naturally, this perfume is ours too.” – Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor
Annick Goutal Gardenia Passion, $182, saksfifthavenue.com.
“Coconut oil in the summer to soothe skin after the sun.” – Sam Andriano, Social Media Manager
Cocovít Coconut Oil, $38,
cocovit.co.
“My great grandmother used to drive into Berkeley to buy these bars, and my mother picked up the habit. I pack one when I travel—it’s TSA-approved and doesn’t mess with the skin’s pH.” – Mia Adorante, Beauty and Health Editor
Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar, $3, neutrogena.com.
"NEST candles! She’s obsessed with the Moroccan Amber scent – it has become the official scent of the house." - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor
Nest Fragrances Moroccan Amber Votive Candle, $16, nestfragrances.com
""I don’t remember giving it to her, but my mom credits me with this bottle of Make Yourself Youthful Super Serum. She says it’s ‘life changing’ and has made her face and neck look wrinkle-free." - Sarah Leon, Digitial Editorial Director
Soap & Glory Make Yourself Youthful Super Serum, $25, soapandglory.com
"My mom is on an endless search for the perfect deep red lipstick. Every year, I like to add to her collection with another shade for her to try. This year, its Charlotte Tilbury’s Love Liberty." - Tracey Zane, Associate Director
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Love Liberty, $34, charlottetilbury.com
"Since my mom doesn't wear makeup, her skincare is essential. This has been on her nightstand for years!" - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Assistant
Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Intensive Eye Contour Cream, $57, sephora.com