Our Favorite Celebrity Looks of All Time

Emily Ratajkowski in Jonathan Simkhai with a Tory Burch bag in Paris, France, March 2017.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Oscar De La Renta at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles, California, March 2017.
Solange Knowles in Chloé at the Chloé Fall 2017 show in Paris, France, March 2017.
Brie Larson in Ralph & Russo couture at the premiere of Kong Skull Island in London, England, February 2017.
Bella Hadid in Area in Paris, France, February 2017.
Emma Stone in custom Givenchy couture at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 2017.
Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier at the Bulgari dinner party in Milan, Italy, February 2017.
Kiernan Shipka in Prada at the launch of the Mad Men book in Beverly Hills, California, February 2017.
Katy Perry in Adam Selman at the Brit Awards afterparty in London, England, February 2017.
Céline Dion in Schiaparelli couture at the launch of Céline Dion Collection in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 2017.
Suki Waterhouse, in La Perla and Burberry, at the Burberry Spring 2017 show in London, England, February 2017.
Frances Bean Cobain in Marc Jacobs at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 show in New York, New York, February 2017.
Lottie Moss in Marc Jacobs at the Marc Jacobs Beauty party celebrating Kaia Gerber in New York, New York, February 2017.
Hanne Gaby Odiele in Proenza Schouler at the Proenza Schouler Fall 2017 show in New York, New York, February 2017.
Kate Bosworth in Calvin Klein for the Calvin Klein Fall 2017 show in New York, New York, February 2017.
Selena Gomez in Proenza Schouler in New York, New York, February 2017.
Lady Gaga in Gigi x Tommy at the Tommy Hilfiger 'TommyLand' Spring 2017 show in Venice, California.
Hari Nef in Alexander McQueen with a J.W. Anderson bag and Tiffany jewels at the Tiffany HardWear preview party in New York, New York, February 2017.
Ruth Negga in Miu Miu at the nominees' luncheon for the 69th annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, February 2017.
Dakota Johnson in Valentino at the premiere of 50 Shades Darker in Los Angeles, California, February 2017.
Lady Gaga in Versace at a press conference for the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, February 2017.
Leelee Sobieski, in Raf Simons, at the designer's Fall 2017 show in New York, New York, February 2017.
Dakota Johnson in Gucci on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, January 2017.
Natalie Portman in Proenza Schouler at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, California, January 2017.
Kerry Washington in Rodarte at the 28th annual Producers' Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 2017.
Elle Fanning in Lanvin at the premiere of Sidney Hall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel at the Sidaction gala dinner in Paris, France, January 2017.
Isabelle Huppert in Armani at the Armani Privé Spring 2017 show in Paris, France, January 2017.
Bella Hadid in Dior at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Bal Masqué during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 2017.
Thandie Newton in Schiaparelli at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2017 show in Paris, France, January 2017.
Tilda Swinton in Haider Ackermann at the Berluti Fall 2017 menswear show in Paris, France, January 2017.
Selena Gomez in Coach in Los Angeles, California, January 2017.
Yara Shahidi in Bibhu Mohapatra, left, and Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh, right, at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 2017.