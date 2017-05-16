Beyoncé's 25 Most Iconic Beauty Moments of All Time

As a member of Destiny's Child in 1999, Beyoncé embraced a more natural look hair-wise — which made her purple eye shadow and shimmery lipgloss stand out all the more.
At the 2000 9th Annual MTV Movie Awards, Beyoncé wore her highlighted loose waves with a glossy, mauve lip.
Beyoncé 2001 MTV Movie Awards wears her highlighted blonde locks in tousled waves with a floral hairpiece and a golden smoky eye.
A look we wish she'd revive — Beyoncé appeared on TRL again in 2002 to promote Austin Powers in Goldmember, showing off the same hair style sported by her character Foxxy Cleopatra.
Beyoncé was glowing at the The Fighting Temptations film premiere in Hollywood in 2003 wearing a sleek, braided up do with a silver smoky eye.
Wearing a low, tousled pony with blunt bangs and a gunmetal smoky eye, Beyoncé attends the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Loose curls defined the look for all three ladies of Destiny's Child for their NFL performance before the Patriots vs. Colts game in Foxborough, Massachusetts in 2004.
Though she wasn't up for any awards in 2005, Beyoncé arrived at the 47th annual Grammy Awards looking like a winner, with a slick updo and a fresh glow.
Beyoncé shows off full, loose curls (much like her Foxxy Cleopatra look, minus the curly bangs) for a BET Awards performance alongside Jay-Z in 2006.
A winner all around in 2007: A more understated look allows the best accessory, a new Grammy to add to the collection, to speak for itself.
At the premiere of Cadillac Records in 2008, Beyoncé embraced a classy singer-actress look with another slick up do, this time with a loose pony behind it.
Beyoncé rocked brunette curls at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards with a subtle grey smoky eye and and glossy nude lip.
Flat, ultra-highlighted hair pairs with a more exaggerated winged liner than Beyoncé's usual look, here at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in 2010.
Beyoncé bleached her hair even further for the Grammys the following year, in 2011.
Beyoncé went back to bangs in 2012. She paired the look with matte pink lip.
Beyoncé showed off her super short pixie cut in 2013.
Every year brings another Grammy Awards, and with it, another stellar look from Beyoncé. She rocks yet another variation on the formal ponytail for the event in 2013.
Beachy, tousled waves paired with a taupe smoky eye was Beyoncé's stunning look at the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in 2013.
The singer went short again with faded ombre ends and a vivid makeup look for the Grammys in 2014.
Beyonce's sultry evening look turned heads at the 2014 Costume Institute Gala as she paired her sleek up do with a maroon lip and an embellished veil.
Beyonce's sheer Givenchy gown might have been what attracted all the attention at the 2015 Met Gala, but her hair and makeup are equally worthy of attention. A towering, teetering ponytail amps it up, while her makeup stays neutral.
At the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Beyonce and her dancers stepped out in Black Panther-esque black catsuits — but her gorgeous ombre curls are equally commanding.
Proving once more that less is more, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at 2016 58th Grammy Awards wearing a sleek, side-parted low bun with a taupe smoky eye.
Stunning in an adventurous latex Givenchy dress at the 2016 Costume Institute Gala, Beyoncé wore her long blonde locks sleek straight with an exaggerated jade green smoky cat eye.
The 22-time Grammy winning singer celebrates her latest additions for Best Music Video and Best Urban Contemporary Album wearing a copper smoky eye and matte nude lip.