Beyoncé's 25 Most Iconic Beauty Moments of All Time

Since she made her debut in 1998 as a member of Destiny's Child, Beyoncé has come a long way. And as many transformations as she's undergone musically — from girl group ingénue to Dangerously in Love, to surprise album releases and Lemonade — her look has equally evolved. She's gone from homemade costumes by her mother Ms. Tina Knowles to Givenchy muse, and from headband-wearing teen to sleek, styled music mogul and mother. Here, we celebrate Beyonce's most memorable red carpet beauty moments, from her Destiny's Child tour in 1998 to landing her domination of the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2016 and more.