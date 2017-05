Bobbi Brown's Top 10 Beauty Tips for Natural Makeup

Makeup artist Bobbi Brown has been an advocate for natural-looking makeup since the '80s, when contouring and blue eyeshadow were all the rage. "I remember my first [photoshoot], of a beautiful model that looked tan and bronze, and I showed it to a very well-known makeup artist at the time and he said, 'Oh, you’ll never work. They’re never going to hire you with this kind of makeup. You have to do what we all do,'" she recalled in a recent interview with W. Now, her aesthetic is very much in demand, so much so that Brown has released a ninth book, titled Beauty From The Inside Out, in which she explains the power of beauty, and offers advice on everything from nutrition and skincare to makeup and most importantly--confidence. Here, a sneak peak into Brown's new book.