Bobbi Brown's Top 10 Beauty Tips for Natural Makeup

How to find the right foundation shade: "On a makeup-free face, pick three shades close to your skin tone and apply them in two strips on your cheek. Check the colors in natural light; the color that blends in with your skin is the right one."
How to use a blemish concealer: " You never want to use your undereye concealer to cover a blemish because it is one shade lighter than your skin tone and will only highlight what you want to hide. Instead, choose a concealer designed for the face to spot cover any imperfections or redness."
How to find the right powder: "For most people, a powder with a yellow undertone works to help cut redness and add warmth. Choose a shade that matches the color of your skin almost exactly. If you have very oily skin, powder can turn a darker shade, so go one shade lighter."
How to choose the right bronzer: "Bronzer comes in liquid, gel, and powder formulas. A matte bronzer is the easiest to apply and works day or night. A bronzer with shimmer looks best at night. Gel formula gives a deeper color."
Finding the perfect everyday blush: "A shade that matches the color your cheeks turn when they naturally flush is a good everyday choice. A pop of a brighter shade of pink or coral to layer over your everyday blush or bronzer will keep the color longer."
How to layer eyeliner: "You can achieve many different effects by layering different liner types. It's fun to play around and see what you like. A thin pencil liner followed by dry powder will create a slightly softer, smudged line. Gel liner on top of a pencil smudged over a powder will create a more intense liner look."
How to wear eyeshadow as an eyeliner: "The darkest shadow can also be applied as eyeliner using a damp eyeliner brush."
How to perfectly apply mascara: "Always begin by putting mascara on the top lashes, coating the entire lash. Apply one or two coats for a natural look, three for more definition. Bottom lashes need only one coat."
How to maintain perfect brows: "Tweeze any stray brow hairs. Try to follow the natural shape of your brows. Don't overtweeze, as super-thin brows aren't flattering on anyone. It is helpful to get a professional to shape your brows and then maintain the shape on your own."
How to find your everyday lip: "To find your best nude--your go-to color for an everyday, natural lip--shop when you are barefaced. Bite your lips and then try to find a lipstick that matches that color. The right shade will give your complexion a lift and make your eyes appear brighter--even when it's all you have on."