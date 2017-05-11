Bobbi Brown's Top 10 Beauty Tips for Natural Makeup

View as SlideshowMakeup 101

Makeup artist Bobbi Brown has been an advocate for natural-looking makeup since the '80s, when contouring and blue eyeshadow were all the rage. "I remember my first [photoshoot], of a beautiful model that looked tan and bronze, and I showed it to a very well-known makeup artist at the time and he said, 'Oh, you’ll never work. They’re never going to hire you with this kind of makeup. You have to do what we all do,'" she recalled in a recent interview with W. Now, her aesthetic is very much in demand, so much so that Brown has released a ninth book, titled Beauty From The Inside Out, in which she explains the power of beauty, and offers advice on everything from nutrition and skincare to makeup and most importantly--confidence. Here, a sneak peak into Brown's new book.
How to find the right foundation shade: "On a makeup-free face, pick three shades close to your skin tone and apply them in two strips on your cheek. Check the colors in natural light; the color that blends in with your skin is the right one."

How to use a blemish concealer: " You never want to use your undereye concealer to cover a blemish because it is one shade lighter than your skin tone and will only highlight what you want to hide. Instead, choose a concealer designed for the face to spot cover any imperfections or redness."

How to find the right powder: "For most people, a powder with a yellow undertone works to help cut redness and add warmth. Choose a shade that matches the color of your skin almost exactly. If you have very oily skin, powder can turn a darker shade, so go one shade lighter."

How to choose the right bronzer: "Bronzer comes in liquid, gel, and powder formulas. A matte bronzer is the easiest to apply and works day or night. A bronzer with shimmer looks best at night. Gel formula gives a deeper color."

Finding the perfect everyday blush: "A shade that matches the color your cheeks turn when they naturally flush is a good everyday choice. A pop of a brighter shade of pink or coral to layer over your everyday blush or bronzer will keep the color longer."

How to layer eyeliner: "You can achieve many different effects by layering different liner types. It's fun to play around and see what you like. A thin pencil liner followed by dry powder will create a slightly softer, smudged line. Gel liner on top of a pencil smudged over a powder will create a more intense liner look."

How to wear eyeshadow as an eyeliner: "The darkest shadow can also be applied as eyeliner using a damp eyeliner brush."

How to perfectly apply mascara: "Always begin by putting mascara on the top lashes, coating the entire lash. Apply one or two coats for a natural look, three for more definition. Bottom lashes need only one coat."

How to maintain perfect brows: "Tweeze any stray brow hairs. Try to follow the natural shape of your brows. Don't overtweeze, as super-thin brows aren't flattering on anyone. It is helpful to get a professional to shape your brows and then maintain the shape on your own."

How to find your everyday lip: "To find your best nude--your go-to color for an everyday, natural lip--shop when you are barefaced. Bite your lips and then try to find a lipstick that matches that color. The right shade will give your complexion a lift and make your eyes appear brighter--even when it's all you have on."

