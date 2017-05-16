View as SlideshowA Look Back

Brigitte Bardot's Best Bombshell Moments at the Cannes Film Festival

There's no place a blonde bombshell like French actress Brigitte Bardot thrives more than on the beach at the annual Cannes Film Festival. Throughout the early '50s, in addition to parading the latest fashions down the red carpet for the premieres of films like And God Created Women (1956), Bardot also took time to frolic on the beach in barely-there bikinis—in front of the paparazzi, of course. She also even took her little black dress to the beach once for double the fun. (So, if you're in need of any inspiration for your beachside selfie poses this summer, look no further.) When Bardot wasn't posing for the camera and signing autographs, however, she took would visit the artist Pablo Picasso at his nearby studio in Vallauris on the Cote d'Azur, resulting in some iconic photos of the artist and his demoiselle. See all the best images from Bardot's many visits to the Cannes Film Festival, here.
French actress Brigitte Bardot lounges on the beach at the Cannes Film Festival in 1953 wearing a floral bikini bathing suit.
Getty Images
1953

Getty Images
1953

French actress Brigitte Bardot has her hair braided by friends while on the beach at the Cannes Film Festival in 1953.

Getty Images
1955

French film actress Brigitte Bardot poses by the water in Lérins Islands during the 8th Cannes Film Festival in 1955.

Getty Images
1955

A young Brigitte Bardot wears hoop earrings and a sleeveless top to the 8th annual Cannes Film Festival in 1955.

Getty Images
1956

Brigitte Bardot poses with Pablo Picasso and his work while at his studio in Vallauris on the Cote d'Azur, during the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.

RDA
1956

Getty Images
1956

French film actress Brigitte Bardot runs on the beach in a little black dress at the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.

Getty Images
1956

French film actress Brigitte Bardot poses with a pigeon while on the beach at the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.

Haywood Magee/Getty Images
1956

French film actress Brigitte Bardot attends the Cannes Film Festival in 1956 wearing a simple sleeveless dress and pearl necklace.

Getty Images
1953

French film actress Brigitte Bardot walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 1953 wearing a white gown and fuzzy shawl.

Getty Images
1956

The French film actress Brigitte Bardot walks the red carpet in a bustier dress and gloves at the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.

Mirrorpix
1953

French actress Brigitte Bardot poses on the beach at the Cannes Film Festival in 1953 wearing a floral bikini bathing suit.

Getty Images
1956

French film actress Brigitte Bardot waves goodbye to fans after attending yet another event at the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.

