Brigitte Bardot's Best Bombshell Moments at the Cannes Film Festival

There's no place a blonde bombshell like French actress Brigitte Bardot thrives more than on the beach at the annual Cannes Film Festival . Throughout the early '50s, in addition to parading the latest fashions down the red carpet for the premieres of films like And God Created Women (1956), Bardot also took time to frolic on the beach in barely-there bikinis—in front of the paparazzi, of course. She also even took her little black dress to the beach once for double the fun. (So, if you're in need of any inspiration for your beachside selfie poses this summer, look no further.) When Bardot wasn't posing for the camera and signing autographs, however, she took would visit the artist Pablo Picasso at his nearby studio in Vallauris on the Cote d'Azur, resulting in some iconic photos of the artist and his demoiselle. See all the best images from Bardot's many visits to the Cannes Film Festival, here.