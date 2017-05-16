Brigitte Bardot's Best Bombshell Moments at the Cannes Film Festival

French actress Brigitte Bardot lounges on the beach at the Cannes Film Festival in 1953 wearing a floral bikini bathing suit.
French actress Brigitte Bardot has her hair braided by friends while on the beach at the Cannes Film Festival in 1953.
French film actress Brigitte Bardot poses by the water in Lérins Islands during the 8th Cannes Film Festival in 1955.
A young Brigitte Bardot wears hoop earrings and a sleeveless top to the 8th annual Cannes Film Festival in 1955.
Brigitte Bardot poses with Pablo Picasso and his work while at his studio in Vallauris on the Cote d'Azur, during the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.
French film actress Brigitte Bardot runs on the beach in a little black dress at the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.
French film actress Brigitte Bardot poses with a pigeon while on the beach at the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.
French film actress Brigitte Bardot attends the Cannes Film Festival in 1956 wearing a simple sleeveless dress and pearl necklace.
French film actress Brigitte Bardot walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 1953 wearing a white gown and fuzzy shawl.
The French film actress Brigitte Bardot walks the red carpet in a bustier dress and gloves at the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.
French film actress Brigitte Bardot waves goodbye to fans after attending yet another event at the Cannes Film Festival in 1956.