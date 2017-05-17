View as Slideshow

Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning, and Marion Cotillard Lead the Pack at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off Thursday with the premiere of the new Marion Cotillard film Ismael's Ghost—or, as the French say, Les Fantômes d'Ismael. The premiere doubled as the opening ceremony for France's most prestigious festival, drawing not only jurors like Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, and director Maren Ade, but also actresses like Elle Fanning, Lily-Rose Depp, and Uma Thurman, models Aymeline Valade, Bella Hadid, and Sara Sampaio, and everyone in between, like Emily Ratajkowski and Eva Herzigova. As the 2017 festival moves forward, we'll be rounding up all the best red carpet looks—keep up with what everyone's been wearing, and how they transition from day to night at the festival's myriad parties, events, and premieres, here.
Credit
Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier at the premiere of <em>Ismael&#39;s Ghosts</em> opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
1/21

Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

George Pimentel/Getty Images
2/21

Jessica Chastain in Alexander McQueen at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
3/21

Marion Cotillard at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
4/21

Robin Wright in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

George Pimentel/Getty Images
5/21

Julianne Moore in Givenchy couture at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

George Pimentel/Getty Images
6/21

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Ki Price/Getty Images
7/21

Uma Thurman in Atelier Versace at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
8/21

Marion Cotillard in Y/Project at the photocall for Ismael's Ghost at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

George Pimentel/Getty Images
9/21

Elle Fanning in custom Vivienne Westwood at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images
10/21

Aymeline Valade at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images
11/21

Susan Sarandon in Alberta Ferretti at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

George Pimentel/Getty Images
12/21

Naomie Harris in Gucci at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
13/21

Jessica Chastain in Roksanda at the jury photocall at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
14/21

Fan Bingbing in Elie Saab couture at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
15/21

Director Maren Ade at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
16/21

Charlotte Gainsbourg, center, in Saint Laurent at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Venturelli/Getty Images
17/21

Hailey Baldwin in custom Twinset at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images
18/21

Daria Strokous in Dior at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Ki Price/Getty Images
19/21

Emily Ratajkowski in custom Twinset at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Ki Price/Getty Images
20/21

Sara Sampaio in Zuhair Murad couture at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Epsilon/Getty Images
21/21

Eva Herzigova in custom Roberto Cavalli at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Keywords

Cannes Film FestivalCannes 2017Emily RatajkowskiBella HadidJessica ChastainMarion CotillardRed Carpet