The 25 Best Cannes Beauty Moments of All Time, from Grace Kelly to Kristen Stewart

Classic beauty Grace Kelly posed at the 1955 Cannes Film Festival wearing an elegant up do with a natural lip.
Rocking her infamous bangs in an elevated fashion, Brigitte Bardot wore a tousled up do with blunt bangs and subtle cat eye in 1955.
Marilyn Monroe arrived at the film festival in 1955 in an elegant fashion wearing her signature blonde locks in polished curls with a bold red lip.
Elizabeth Taylor posed with Mike Todd wearing an embellished headband on top of her tousled brunette curls at the 1957 Cannes Film Festival.
In 1964, actress Catherine Deneuve wore her hair in a voluminous half up do look tied with a classic black ribbon, a look that was seen countless times on the Fall/Winter 2017 runways.
Beauty icon Sophia Loren wore her brunette locks in a sophisticated up do with an ultra sleek cat eye that paired perfectly with her Van Cleef and Arpels jewels in 1966.
Jane Birkin looked effortlessly cool and chic wearing her hair in natural waves with tousled bangs in 1974.
In 1978, actress Farrah Fawcett wore her iconic blonde waves and tousled bangs with a sheer gloss on the lips.
In 1978, Princess Diana looked stunning in an ice blue dress, with rosy cheeks, and a pop of navy eyeliner along the inner rim of the eye.
Pop icon Madonna wore her sleek black locks in a polished up do with bold brows and a satin burgundy red lip in 1991.
Fashion's ultimate muse Kate Moss let her natural beauty shine by keeping her hair pulled back in a simple updo and putting a pinch of blush on her cheekbones.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell looked radiant with luminous skin, a glossy plum lip and sleek, blunt bangs at the Gangs of New York premiere in 2002.
With perfectly blown out locks, a light cream contour on the cheekbones and a glossy berry lip, Indian actress Aishwarya Rai stunned on the red carpet in 2002.
Angelina Jolie proved how to do an effortless half up do with loose curls framing her face and subtle grey smoky eye in 2007.
Oscar-winning actress and reigning queen of Cannes Marion Cotillard perfectly embodied French girl beauty wearing her hair in a tousled up do with a bold coral red lip in 2010.
In 2011, American beauty Rachel McAdams wore her platinum curls in a voluminous, teased style with a satin cranberry red lip.
Actress Kirsten Dunst rocked a boho glam up do with twisted French braids topped with a floral headband at the On The Road photocall in 2012.
French beauty Lea Seydoux wore her hair in a sleek, middle-parted low bun with a slightly smudged grey smoky eye and nude pink lip in 2013.
Model Cara Delevingne rocked the ultimate Hollywood look with side swept curls, a bold smoky eye and a glossy coral red lip in 2013.
Actress Freida Pinto kept it simple, yet chic with a sleek, side-parted low pony with a dark brown smoky eye in 2014.
A Cannes regular, actress Blake Lively elevated the modern up do with a tousled fishtail braid and subtle smoky eye in 2014.
Actress Sienna Miller posed at the Le Glace Et Le Ciel premiere wearing twisted braids, middle-parted with a matte nude lip in 2015.
Actress Lupita Nyong'o wore her hair in a regal updo with a embellished head piece and glossy, magenta lip at the La Tete Haute premiere in 2015.
The 17-year-old Lily-Rose Depp wore her wavy hair in an effortlessly messy half up do with a golden cat eye and nude lip in 2016.
In 2016, actress Kristen Stewart wore a sultry smoky eye with a bold red lip that pairde perfectly with her messy, edgy platinum-colored bob.