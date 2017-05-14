View as SlideshowCelebrities

The Savviest Celebrity Moms on Social Media, from Ms. Tina Knowles to Yolanda Hadid

Behind every great celebrity is a mother, and many of them today boast just as many followers as their famous sons and daughters. Take Ms. Tina Knowles, for example, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, who has over one million followers of her own and loves to post glamorous selfies and revealing videos. Her highly-curated daughters find her count a little embarrassing, but we can't get enough of it. Of course, Kris Jenner is an obvious example, with over 17 million followers, but she's actually spawned a clique of celebrity moms including Kathy Hilton, Nicole and Paris Hilton's mother, who admits that it was Jenner who taught her how to take a selfie—and not her daughter. Our favorite mom friends, however, have to be Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith, who find the whole Instagram thing to be very funny. Here, 10 social media savvy moms to follow on Mother's Day.
Ms. Tina, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has over a million followers and loves to take glam selfies. Her daughters, however, find her account a little <a href="http://www.wmagazine.com/story/beyonce-mom-tina-lawson-instagram">embarrassing</a>. But we love it.
Ms. Tina Lawson, mother of Beyoncé and Solange

Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith

Goldie Hawn, mother of Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Oliver Hudson, and Melanie Griffith, mother of Dakota Johnson, Stella Banderas, and Alexander Bauer, are two of the most badass moms in Hollywood.

Kris Jenner, mother of the Kardashian/Jenners

Kris Jenner, mother of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, boasts over 17 million followers and is perhaps the most successful "momager" of all time.

Kathy Hilton, mother of Paris and Nicole

Kathy Hilton, the mother of Paris and Nicole Hilton, has almost 200,000 followers and says that it was Kris Jenner who taught her how to take a selfie.

Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk

Maye Musk, the mother of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has 10 grandchildren and is also a model signed to IMG management.

Yolanda Hadid, mother of Gigi, Bella, and Anwar

The former model Yolanda Hadid helps manage the successful careers of her model children, Gigi, Bella, and now Anwar Hadid.

Pattie Mallette, mother of Justin Bieber

Pattie Mallette, the mother of Justin Bieber, took this photo last Mother's Day. The two don't have much of a relationship, but she still has over a million followers by association.

Laurie Simmons, mother of Lena Dunham

The artist Laurie Simmons is the mother of Lena and Grace Dunham. Here, she poses with her daughter and Gloria Steinem.

Tish Cyrus, mother if Miley Cyrus

Tish Cyrus is the mother of Miley, Noah, Braison, Brandi, and Trace Cyrus. She's a film producer, but her current full-time job is being her kids' BFF.

Sharon Osbourne, mother of Kelly, Jack, and Aimee

Sharon Osbourne, the mother of Kelly, Jack, and Aimee Osbourne, is currently one of five co-hosts of the daytime series "The Talk."

