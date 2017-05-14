The Savviest Celebrity Moms on Social Media, from Ms. Tina Knowles to Yolanda Hadid

Ms. Tina, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has over a million followers and loves to take glam selfies. Her daughters, however, find her account a little embarrassing. But we love it.
Goldie Hawn, mother of Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Oliver Hudson, and Melanie Griffith, mother of Dakota Johnson, Stella Banderas, and Alexander Bauer, are two of the most badass moms in Hollywood.
Kris Jenner, mother of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, boasts over 17 million followers and is perhaps the most successful "momager" of all time.
Kathy Hilton, the mother of Paris and Nicole Hilton, has almost 200,000 followers and says that it was Kris Jenner who taught her how to take a selfie.
Maye Musk, the mother of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has 10 grandchildren and is also a model signed to IMG management.
The former model Yolanda Hadid helps manage the successful careers of her model children, Gigi, Bella, and now Anwar Hadid.
Pattie Mallette, the mother of Justin Bieber, took this photo last Mother's Day. The two don't have much of a relationship, but she still has over a million followers by association.
The artist Laurie Simmons is the mother of Lena and Grace Dunham. Here, she poses with her daughter and Gloria Steinem.
Tish Cyrus is the mother of Miley, Noah, Braison, Brandi, and Trace Cyrus. She's a film producer, but her current full-time job is being her kids' BFF.
Sharon Osbourne, the mother of Kelly, Jack, and Aimee Osbourne, is currently one of five co-hosts of the daytime series "The Talk."