Step Aside, Yeezy: With Christian Dior's Cruise 2018 Show, Maria Grazia Chiuri Is Now Running the Calabasas Terrain

Karl Lagerfeld may have taken Chanel all the way back to ancient Greece for his cruise 2018 show , but new Christian Dior , Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri commandeered some more recently well trodden territory: the small Malibu town-turned-hotspot , Calabasas. Surprisingly, though, there was nary a Kardashian, or even a Kanye, who dedicated his last Yeezy collection to the suburb, in sight—not that the crowd was lacking in star power. Instead, among the 800-plus who made the trek to the far-off Santa Monica Mountains—more, specially the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve—was none other than Rihanna , not to mention front rowers like Nick Jonas, Solange Knowles, and Charlize Theron. After a ride down a dirt road on a fleet of Dior-branded golf carts, guests took in Grazia Chiuri's latest, which consisted of her stab at a bit of country western, from embroidered denim to parson's hats designed by Stephen Jones—and inspired by the chapeaus favored by Georgia O'Keeffe . Get a look at all that up-close from backstage among the tumble weeds, on the mountaintop where both Little House on the Prairie and Gone With the Wind were filmed, here.