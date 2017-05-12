Up Close & Personal: Kate Bosworth Photographed by Husband Michael Polish

Kate Bosworth writes from Santa Monica as she prepared for the Dior Cruise 2018 fashion show in Calabasas: "For Your Eyes Only."
"Mouth by Mario."
"Skin palette, testing lip colors."
"Painting the picture."
"A finishing touch, my favorite scent is Gypsy Water by Byredo."
"DIY manicure. I love Essie's blush polishes."
"In process...it's tactical."
"Octopus!"
"Sin-a-Bun by Bridget."
"Accessories!"
"These shoes are divine. J'adore Dior."
"My beautiful stepdaughter, Jasper. This was her first fashion show."
"The last detail..."
"...ready for the show!"