Up Close & Personal: Kate Bosworth Photographed by Husband Michael Polish

Before Dior's Resort 2018 in Calabasas, California, the actress Kate Bosworth was in Santa Monica getting ready for her moment in the front row. Bosworth, a veteran of fashion shows, wasn't by herself. A small team, including the popular makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic , came along for the ride, as did Bosworth's step-daughter with filmmaker Michael Polish , Jasper, for whom the fashion show would be a first. Polish, the director of indies like Twin Falls Idaho and Northfork, is also an accomplished photographer, and lovingly documented the scene before the journey to the French house's Wild West collection. In this intimate photo diary, the actress primps, shares a few favorite beauty rituals and products, and takes you on a journey that, as she declares, is "for your eyes only."