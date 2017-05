A Celebration of the Iconic Goldie Hawn and Her Magnificent Hair

Since the late 1960's, actress Goldie Hawn has been a beauty icon, thanks to her California blond hair color, voluminous waves, and tousled bangs. Throughout the years, Hawn has worn her golden locks in various styles, ranging from a chic bob to long waves, all while maintaining her signature curls. Although most actresses play into their look throughout their career with different cuts and colors, Hawn has elevated her signature style from air-dried waves to sleek, polished curls. As the star debuts her newest film, Snatched , here's a look back at Hawn's most memorable red carpet beauty moments.