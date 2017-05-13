A Celebration of the Iconic Goldie Hawn and Her Magnificent Hair

Goldie Hawn wore her shoulder-length hair relaxed in natural waves with luminous skin at the Stars For McGovern Campaign Rally in New York City in 1972.
A young Goldie Hawn wore her hair in a tousled half up with a floral hairpiece at the 45th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in 1973.
Hawn posed with actor Jon Voight at the 50th Annual Academy Awards in 1978 with her hair middle-parted in voluminous, soft curls.
With Liza Minnelli at the 52nd Annual Academy Awards Governor's Ball in 1980, Hawn wore her hair in voluminous, round curls.
Hawn attended the Opening of the American Ballet Theater & Gala Party with Kurt Russell in 1984 wearing her newly chopped bob with full bangs.
At the 4th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Sin 1989, Hawn wore her signature hair in natural waves with a glossy lip.
At the world premiere of The Remains of the Day in 1993, Hawn arrived wearing her shoulder-length golden locks with a satin, mauve lip.
At the14th Annual American Comedy Awards in 2000, Hawn paired her signature locks with a soft smoky eye and a nude lip.
Hawn arrived at the NBC 75th Anniversary Celebration in 2002 in all white with polished curls and a glossy nude lip.
At the MTV Networks UpFront at Madison Square Garden in 2005, Hawn wore her hair in layered curls with a natural face and a nude lip.
Posing with daughter, Kate Hudson, the mother and daughter duo attend the New York premiere of NINE in 2009 wearing tousled waves with luminous skin.
Hawn looked radiant at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2011 wearing her blonde curls with a glossy pink lip.
At the amfAR Inspiration Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles in 2013, Hawn wore her long blonde locks in tousled curls with dewy skin and a nude pink lip.
At the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Hawn wwore tousled bangs with a natural face and sheer pink lip.
Goldie Hawn and husband Kurt Russell celebrated their double star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017 wearing her signature blonde curls with tousled bangs.