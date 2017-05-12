View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

How Harry Styles Transformed His Wardrobe From Average Teenager to Risk-Taking Solo Artist

It's here. After much anticipation, Harry Styles' first solo single “Sign of the Times” was released today. The song is a sprawling five minutes and 41 seconds that touches upon musical styles of both Queen and David Bowie--a far cry from his teeny-bopper One Direction days. With a full album coming soon, Styles admits he is feeling the pressure to make sure the new music is up to par. Not helping in the weightiness of the situation? For his 21st birthday, Adele gifted him her 21 album and said, “I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21," he revealed recently. Yikes. Luckily, Styles has already proved he is nothing short of a global superstar. Not only is this the beginning of his solo music career, but Styles’ will also star in Christopher Nolan’s new summer film, Dunkirk. And then there is his fashion. Never one to stick to a traditional shirt and pants, the singer has come to be known for his affinity of skinny jeans, Hawaiian shirts, and sparkly boots, preferably by Gucci and Saint Laurent. In celebration of Styles’ new album, here is a look at his style evolution from teenage heartthrob to established fashion risk-taker.
Credit
For an X Factor UK press conference, young Harry Styles arrives in classic black jeans and a gray button-down shirt.
Getty
1/29

2010

Getty
2/29

2011

Styles is all smiles in a graphic tee and a sports coat greeting fans at BBC Radio in London.

Getty
3/29

2012

Styles goes casual with black jeans, a gray t-shirt and Converse while hanging out with Nick Grimshaw at the Shoreditch House in London.

Getty
4/29

2012

True to the trends, Styles wears a blazer with pushed up sleeves over a gray shirt at BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Getty
5/29

2012

Styles appears on the Late Show With David Letterman with his band One Direction in a dark look and leather moto boots.

Getty
6/29

2013

Styles gets buttoned up in a double-breasted suit and patterned shirt at a dinner in London.

Getty
7/29

2013

Seen in Miami Beach to film a One Direction music video, Styles steps out in unbuttoned plaid shirt and a tan hat.

Getty
8/29

2013

Styles, showing off his tattoos in an unbuttoned shirt, and Miley Cyrus pose together backstage at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards.

Getty
9/29

2013

For the World Premiere of One Direction This is Us, Styles wears a heart print Burberry shirt under a black suit.

Getty
10/29

2013

Styles wears a dark wool coat over an animal print shirt and black jeans at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2014 show.

Getty
11/29

2013

For the 2013 British Fashion Awards, the London megastar shows up in a sheer black shirt, blazer, and a scarf.

Getty
12/29

2014

Seen out with friends (Hi, Ed Sheeran), Styles wears a Calvin Klein sweatshirt and a head scarf wrapped around his famous locks.

Getty
13/29

2014

At the launch for One Direction’s fragrance, Styles wears a oversized plaid shirt, unbuttoned in his usual manner, tight jeans, and a large hat.

Getty
14/29

2014

Styles goes full rock-and-roll at LAX in all black jeans and t-shirt, accessorized with a blue scarf, wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses.

Getty
15/29

2014

Styles, along with the other boys of One Direction, attend the Royal Variety Performance with the Royal family. Styles wears an animal print jacket over a black low-cut shirt.

Getty
16/29

2014

Performing with One Direction at the 2014 American Music Awards, Styles wears a gold embellished jacket and low-rise jeans.

Getty
17/29

2014

Taking a major fashion risk on the red carpet, Styles wears a Lanvin striped suit and black boots.

Getty
18/29

2014

Styles attends the Glam Rock Christmas Party in London in a revealing black shirt and long, striped trousers.

Getty
19/29

2014

Attending the Capital FM Summertime Ball with One Direction, Styles wears a chevron-printed shirt with a skinny scarf.

Getty
20/29

2015

Styles wears a bold Saint Laurent bomber jacket to perform One Direction’s latest single as part of Good Morning America’s summer concert series.

Getty
21/29

2015

Fearlessly wearing a Gucci geometric print two-piece suit and black leather boots, Styles attended an event in London.

Getty
22/29

2015

Styles greets his adoring fans in a navy spring coat and gray jeans on his way into BBC Radio 2.

Getty
23/29

2015

Not ever afraid to take a risk on the red carpet, Styles wears a floral Gucci suit with wide-legged trousers.

Getty
24/29

2015

For the BBC Music Awards, Styles wore black and white vertical striped pants and a black shirt. Here he is on the red carpet with his bandmates from One Direction.

Getty
25/29

2016

Styles shows off his dramatic haircut, but keeps it classic in his fashion choices with a perfect fitting black suit and crisp white shirt.

Getty
26/29

Harry Styles performs "Sign of the Times" in a Gucci suit on Saturday Night Live.

Getty
27/29

Styles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza wearing a shocking pink suit.

Getty
28/29

Styles stays committed to Gucci in a logo sweatshirt while out in Paris in 2017.

Getty
29/29

Promoting his new album, Styles wears a red plaid suit out in London.

