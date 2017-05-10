Linda Evangelista Has Always Been Super On the Red Carpet

Evangelista pairs a sequined tunic and black pants with a bleach blonde crop.
Evangelista and pal Naomi Campbell attend Yasmin Lebon's birthday party in 1990 wearing matching skirt suits.
The model donned a simple, floor-length tank dress for a 1996 benefit at Loeb Boathouse at Central Park.
The model attends Malcolm McLaren's "Paris" CD release party in a plaid dress with slingback heel.s
Evangelista arrived at the 12th Annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards wearing a sheer lace dress.
Evangelista and Cindy Crawford attend the "DISHES on Ice" Figure Skating Benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on November 14, 1994 at Wollman Rink in New York City.
With a perfectly polished bob, the model dons a strappy LBD with chunky black boots.
The model matches her VH1 Fashion Award with a slinky silver dress.
Photographer Steven Meisel and Evangelista pal around as the model dons a very sparkly gold, flapper-esque number.
Evangelista helps celebrate Peter Lindbergh's book, 10 Women, on September 19, 1996 at Border's Bookstore in New York City.
The model joins designer Jean Paul Gaultier for the Bravehearts Men In Skirts exhibition sponsored by Jean Paul Gaultier at the Metropolitan Museum of Art November 3, 2003
Evangelista attends the Met Gala in a frilly pink dress with plenty of ruffles.
The model takes to the red carpet in an orange slip dress with matching strappy heels and blunt bangs.
Opting for a more casual red carpet look, the model pairs flare jeans with a silky halter top.
Evangelista attends the Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st Cannes International Film Festival in 2008.
Evangelista attends amfAR Milano 2009 red carpet, the Inaugural Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente, in a long black gown with a matching stole.
Evangelista wearing Yves Saint Laurent during Yves Saint Laurent Sponsors the Third Annual Guggenheim Artists Ball at Guggenheim in New York City
Evangelista attends the Lycee Francais de New York 2012 gala at the Park Avenue Armory in a wild black dress with bright blue stockings.
Evangelista opts for a printed, one-shouldered gown for the 2004 Costume Institute Gala, themed "Dangerous Liaisons."
The model hits the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a gilded gold gown.
A blonde Evangelista opts for a periwinkle blue gown for the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
The model chose a peplum, black gown for "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012.
Evangelista attends Chanel Bijoux de Diamant 80th Anniversary in 2012 wearing one of the house's classic black suits.
The same year, the model joined Karl Lagerfeld to attend The Little Black Jacket: CHANEL's Classic Revisited By Karl Lagerfeld and Carine Roitfeld New York Exhibition Celebration.
It was a fairy-tale look for the model at the 2013 Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition.
Two years later, she opted for something different altogether, in shocking black and red, at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" exhibition opening.