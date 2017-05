Linda Evangelista Has Always Been Super On the Red Carpet

There are many reasons why Linda Evangelista is super. Yes, she was one of the first mega-models, lovingly named "The Trinity" alongside Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, who walked just about every runway during the '90s. But off the catwalk, Evangelista proved herself just as fashionable, becoming a fixture of the social scene in perfectly chic ensembles you'd expect from a top model. In the height of the decade, Evangelista favored structured, mini-dresses with sparkly accents or sheer overlays that allowed for just a hint of skin. These days, the model prefers a truly show-stopping gown or effortlessly sexy tailored suit, proving she's still on the cutting edge of fashion, all these years later. In honor of her birthday, click through for some of Evangelista's best style moments.