Kate Moss, Lara Stone, Maria Borges and 19 More Top Models Reveal Their Mother's Best Beauty Advice

Although many of our favorite models have picked up plenty of hair, makeup, and skincare tips from beauty professionals backstage, sometimes the best advice comes from mom. From Anna Ewers' and Kate Moss's nutrition and skincare tips to Naomi Campbell's and Lara Stone's beauty from the inside out mantra, these top models prove that mother simply knows best.
&quot;Don’t eat too much chocolate.&quot;
Anna Ewers

"Don’t eat too much chocolate."

Kate Moss

"Don’t mix the grapes and the grains."

Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott; W Magazine September 2014.

Fei Fei Sun

"To take care of my skin: clean my face—morning and night—every day, drink warm water, and take Vitamin C."

Naomi Campbell

"Have integrity with everything you do, and have no regrets. When you commit, do it with 110%."

Photo by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin; W Magazine September 2010.

Herieth Paul

"Cherries are great as a lip stain."

Photo by @leilss4reals
Leila Goldkuhl

"Always moisturize your hands and feet!"

Lara Stone

"Beauty from the inside."

Mariacarla Boscono

"Be yourself."

Photo by Willy Vanderperre; W Magazine March 2011.

Maria Borges

"Never forget where you come from, because that is who you are. Always pursue your dreams."

Daria Werbowy

"Respect yourself."

Photo by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott; W Magazine October 2014.

Aymeline Valade

"She always wants me to show my hands, to push up my sweater sleeves. She says it makes you look more elegant and proper."

Photo by @emm_arruda
Emm Arruda

"Don't wear too much makeup, let your skin breathe and drink lots of water."

Karmen Pedaru

"Don’t ever pluck your eyebrows. I’m still very thankful."

Photo by @lenaobao
Lena Hardt

"Cleansing is the MOST important, and less is always more."

Raquel Zimmermann

"Drink water."

Photo by @kittikatt
Kitti Mudele

"Always wash your wash with water, never soap!"

Meghan Collison

"Don’t listen to mom."

Olympia of Greece

"Never go out looking like a slob. You never know who you’ll bump into."

Photo by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin; W Magazine October 2014.

Molly Bair

"Don’t over-tweeze your brows."

Suvi Koponen

"Marry for love, not money. Love makes you beautiful."

Saskia De Brauw

"Always tell the truth."

Grace Mahary

"To love yourself… and to tweeze. She always told me to tweeze my brows."

