Kate Moss, Lara Stone, Maria Borges and 19 More Top Models Reveal Their Mother's Best Beauty Advice

"Don’t eat too much chocolate."
"Don’t mix the grapes and the grains."
"To take care of my skin: clean my face—morning and night—every day, drink warm water, and take Vitamin C."
"Have integrity with everything you do, and have no regrets. When you commit, do it with 110%."
"Cherries are great as a lip stain."
"Always moisturize your hands and feet!"
"Beauty from the inside."
"Be yourself."
"Never forget where you come from, because that is who you are. Always pursue your dreams."
"Respect yourself."
"She always wants me to show my hands, to push up my sweater sleeves. She says it makes you look more elegant and proper."
"Don't wear too much makeup, let your skin breathe and drink lots of water."
"Don’t ever pluck your eyebrows. I’m still very thankful."
"Cleansing is the MOST important, and less is always more."
"Drink water."
"Always wash your wash with water, never soap!"
"Don’t listen to mom."
"Never go out looking like a slob. You never know who you’ll bump into."
"Don’t over-tweeze your brows."
"Marry for love, not money. Love makes you beautiful."
"Always tell the truth."
"To love yourself… and to tweeze. She always told me to tweeze my brows."