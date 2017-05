14 Stunning Women Who Are Moms First, Models Second

While many moms hide their kids from social media, supermodels such as Gisele Bündchen Miranda Kerr and Chrissy Teigen aren't among them. These model moms love to feature their offspring in their Instagram posts--offering a glimpse into their every day lives. With more and more model scions signing contracts of their own (see Cindy Crawford's children Presley and Kaia Gerber, for example), it's not a bad idea to get started young. Here, a closer look at 14 of our favorite model moms on Instagram.