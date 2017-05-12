An Exploration of Nicole Kidman's Always Elegant Hairstyles, from Natural Curls to Glamorous Updos

A young Nicole Kidman hit the streets of Los Angeles with Tom Cruise in 1990. The actress wore a plain white button down and jeans, and left her hair in bouncy, windswept curls.
At the 1991 63rd Annual Academy Awards, Kidman wore her tight curls in a loose up do with tousled curls framing her face with a red lip.
Kidman attended the California premiere of A Few Good Men in 1992 wearing her blonde locks in relaxed curls with a bold, mauve lip.
At the 69th Annual Academy Awards in 1997, Kidman wore her hair in an elegant up do with a hint of cream blush on the cheeks paired with a burgundy red lip.
The actress wore her hair in a high pony with a taupe smoky and a nude lip at the Mission Impossible 2 film premiere in 2000.
The Australian beauty wore her newly chopped strawberry blonde locks in a tight curls with a nude, glossy lip at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hours in 2002.
Kidman was glowing as she celebrated her Oscar win for her role in The Hours in 2003.
Creamy, porcelain skin with a sleek, low pony with loose curls was Kidman's look at the 2004 Venice Film Festival.
Kidman kept her look clean and simple at the 78th Annual Academy Awards in 2006 wearing her blonde locks straight and side-parted with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a rose pink lip.
At the London premiere of Australia in 2008, Kidman wore her hair in a low, sleek bun with a luminous skin and a berry pink lip.
The actress wore her auburn locks in big loose curls with a subtle cat eye at the 2010 HFPA Installation Luncheon.
At the 83rd Annual Academy Awards, Kidman wore her hair in a sleek pony with side swept bangs and a pink nude lip.
Kidman arrived at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2012 wearing her strawberry blonde locks in relaxed curls with a glossy, nude lip.
Kidman wore her platinum bob in soft curls with dewy skin and a nude lip at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2013.
Kidman wore her strawberry blonde locks side-parted in relaxed curls with a hint of blush on the cheeks at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015.
At the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Kidman wears an elegant, twisted low pony with a nude, pink lip.
At the 8th Annual Governors Awards in 2016, Kidman wore her shoulder-length platinum locks middle-parted with a light contour on the cheekbones with a glossy pink lip.
Stunning at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in 2017, Kidman wore her hair in an elegant up do with loose curls framing her face, with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a satin, red lip.