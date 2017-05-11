View as SlideshowSex Sells

Another NSFW Fashion Campaign, This Time Courtesy of Palomo Spain

Alejandro Gomez Palomo, a 20-something designer from Southern Spain, made waves when he debuted his namesake label at New York Fashion Week: Men's last season. The Fall 2017 collection, titled, "Objecto Sexual," was not only a departure from traditional men's wear, featuring a feminine take on suiting as well as luxe and lascivious fabrics, but also a more sexualized version of Palomo's "tender, sometimes bucolic boy," which is how he describes his past work. "I wanted to create the feeling of that sexual desire you get for clothes," Palomo told W in February. The corresponding Fall 2017 campaign released this week puts this idea of a carnal desire for fashion into practice. Shot by the 19-year-old photographer Kito Muñoz in the Andalucía countryside, nude models sensually stroke clothed ones. The images follow Eckhaus Latta's own R-rated Spring 2017 campaign, which featured models having real, if pixelated sex. Once again, it's clear sex sells.
Credit
Campaign images by photographer Kito Muñoz for Palomo Spain&#39;s &quot;Objecto Sexual&quot; Fall 2017 menswear collection, designed by Alejandro Gomez Palomo.
