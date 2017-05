Paris Hilton's 20 Most Iconic 2000s Looks, From Juicy Couture to Rhinestones

What's perhaps most impressive about Paris Hilton 's decade of defining outfits throughout the early 2000s is that she did it all without the help of a stylist. "People would send me things or I would go down to 8th Street to Patricia Field's and then over to Hotel Venus," Hilton tells W in a new interview. It was Hilton herself who single-handedly invented all the iconic trends you see now in 2017, from Juicy Couture tracksuits to rhinestones and Von Dutch trucker hats. And when she wasn't stepping out in mall designers, she was dressing up for a night out on the town. Kendall Jenner, in fact, recreated Hilton's 21st birthday outfit (one of three) for her own celebration last year. And who can forget Hilton's very miniature mini skirts and iconic statement t-shirts bearing bold phrases like, "Got blow?" Thanks to her, there was never a dull moment on a 2000s red carpet or front row