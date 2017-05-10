Paris Hilton's 20 Most Iconic 2000s Looks, From Juicy Couture to Rhinestones

Paris Hilton celebrates her 21st Birthday Party at the Stork Rooms in London wearing a chainmail halter dress and rhinestone choker necklace.
Paris Hilton interviews the designer Jeremy Scott backstage while wearing a Von Dutch t-shirt and pink Juicy Couture sweatpants with her flip phone on the belt.
Paris Hilton arrives at 'Guy's Club' in Los Angeles wearing a "Got blow," tank top, low-waist pants, and a rhinestone belt.
Paris Hilton poses with Nicole Richie in matching denim suits (and nothing underneath) outside The Lounge club in West Hollywood.
Paris Hilton shops Kim Kardashian in Sydney, Australia. They both wear white and carry oversized metallic Louis Vuitton bags and sunglasses.
Paris Hilton wears all the trends: A New York Dolls shirt, fishnet tights, platform boots, arm warmers, a rhinestone, choker, and tinted lenses outside the Sunset Marquis.
Paris Hilton wears a Pony tank top, hat, and sweatband paired with a very miniature mini skirt to a party for the photographer Jamel Shabazz in Los Angeles.
Paris Hilton wears a shirt that says, "I love shoes, bags, and boys," while out in New York City with her dog.
Paris Hilton wears a tiara and carries a pink Barbie bag at the Palazzo Suites at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Paris Hilton wears track pants on the red carpet during the Gen Art: Fresh Faces in Fashion event in Los Angeles.
Paris Hilton discards her fur coat to show off a "Savage art" top while at a performance of The Pussycat Dolls in Hollywood.
Paris Hilton dances at Light Nightclub in the Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel wearing a black slip dress with rhinestone trim and fishnet garters.
Paris Hilton poses in a cabana at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a bikini, fur coat, Dior choker, and oversized sunglasses.
Paris Hilton wore a blue rhinestone dress and tiara to the New York celebration of her 21st birthday at Studio 54.
Paris Hilton wore a see-through pink dress and tiara to the California celebration of her 21st birthday at the GQ Lounge in Los Angeles.
Paris Hilton attends an Armani Jeans and Vibe party wearing extremely low-waist, lace-up pants, a red one-shoulder top, and a matching beret.
Paris Hilton holds her late dog, Tinkerbell while wearing a pink Adidas tracksuit following the 2003 Golden Globes awards ceremony.
Paris Hilton attends the premiere of "How High" in New York wearing an "I adore Dior" shirt with Eloise on it.
Paris Hilton wears an American flag chainmail halter top and denim skirt to a party celebrating Francois Nars' new book, "Makeup Your Mind."
Last but not least: Paris Hilton wears a black slip dress, fur coat, and cowboy hat on the red carpet in the 2000s.