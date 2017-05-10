View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

Paris Hilton's 20 Most Iconic 2000s Looks, From Juicy Couture to Rhinestones

What's perhaps most impressive about Paris Hilton's decade of defining outfits throughout the early 2000s is that she did it all without the help of a stylist. "People would send me things or I would go down to 8th Street to Patricia Field's and then over to Hotel Venus," Hilton tells W in a new interview. It was Hilton herself who single-handedly invented all the iconic trends you see now in 2017, from Juicy Couture tracksuits to rhinestones and Von Dutch trucker hats. And when she wasn't stepping out in mall designers, she was dressing up for a night out on the town. Kendall Jenner, in fact, recreated Hilton's 21st birthday outfit (one of three) for her own celebration last year. And who can forget Hilton's very miniature mini skirts and iconic statement t-shirts bearing bold phrases like, "Got blow?" Thanks to her, there was never a dull moment on a 2000s red carpet or front row.
Paris Hilton celebrates her 21st Birthday Party at the Stork Rooms in London wearing a chainmail halter dress and rhinestone choker necklace.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
2002

L. Cohen/Getty Images
2003

Paris Hilton interviews the designer Jeremy Scott backstage while wearing a Von Dutch t-shirt and pink Juicy Couture sweatpants with her flip phone on the belt.

Getty Images
2001

Paris Hilton arrives at 'Guy's Club' in Los Angeles wearing a "Got blow," tank top, low-waist pants, and a rhinestone belt.

Getty Images
2001

Paris Hilton poses with Nicole Richie in matching denim suits (and nothing underneath) outside The Lounge club in West Hollywood.

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images
2006

Paris Hilton shops Kim Kardashian in Sydney, Australia. They both wear white and carry oversized metallic Louis Vuitton bags and sunglasses.

2000

Paris Hilton wears all the trends: A New York Dolls shirt, fishnet tights, platform boots, arm warmers, a rhinestone, choker, and tinted lenses outside the Sunset Marquis.

Amy Graves/Getty Images
2002

Paris Hilton wears a Pony tank top, hat, and sweatband paired with a very miniature mini skirt to a party for the photographer Jamel Shabazz in Los Angeles.

James Devaney/Getty Images
2007

Paris Hilton wears a shirt that says, "I love shoes, bags, and boys," while out in New York City with her dog.

J. Vespa/Getty Images
2001

Paris Hilton wears a tiara and carries a pink Barbie bag at the Palazzo Suites at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

J. Vespa/Getty Images
2001

Paris Hilton wears track pants on the red carpet during the Gen Art: Fresh Faces in Fashion event in Los Angeles.

Chris Polk/Getty Images
2002

Paris Hilton discards her fur coat to show off a "Savage art" top while at a performance of The Pussycat Dolls in Hollywood.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
2005

Paris Hilton dances at Light Nightclub in the Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel wearing a black slip dress with rhinestone trim and fishnet garters.

J. Vespa/Getty Images
2001

Paris Hilton poses in a cabana at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a bikini, fur coat, Dior choker, and oversized sunglasses.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images
2002

Paris Hilton wore a blue rhinestone dress and tiara to the New York celebration of her 21st birthday at Studio 54.

J. Vespa/Getty Images
2002

Paris Hilton wore a see-through pink dress and tiara to the California celebration of her 21st birthday at the GQ Lounge in Los Angeles.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
2002

Paris Hilton attends an Armani Jeans and Vibe party wearing extremely low-waist, lace-up pants, a red one-shoulder top, and a matching beret.

Amy Graves/Getty Images
2003

Paris Hilton holds her late dog, Tinkerbell while wearing a pink Adidas tracksuit following the 2003 Golden Globes awards ceremony.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images
2001

Paris Hilton attends the premiere of "How High" in New York wearing an "I adore Dior" shirt with Eloise on it.

Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images
2001

Paris Hilton wears an American flag chainmail halter top and denim skirt to a party celebrating Francois Nars' new book, "Makeup Your Mind."

Ron Galella/Getty Images
2000

Last but not least: Paris Hilton wears a black slip dress, fur coat, and cowboy hat on the red carpet in the 2000s.

