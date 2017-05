Exclusive: A Glimpse Inside Paris Hilton's Glamorous Home

Paris Hilton's home in Beverly Hills, California, is a museum of herself, a time capsule of the opulent and fantastical 2000s lifestyle that originally made her famous. A quick glance around reveals that every surface of the space is covered with photos, paintings, and even pillows picturing Hilton and her seflies. "It's my work and I'm proud of it," she told W in a new interview . "And I got a lot of it as gifts and thought it was funny. I’m very tongue-and-cheek about things." Seeing that both the fashion and lifestyle of the 2000s are back again in 2017—and that Paris Hilton never left—we thought it fitting to style the icon in recent runway fashions inspired by the decade she defined, from a Rihanna's regal yet flirty Fenty x Puma Spring 2017 collection to an Adam Selman's dramatic sequin dresses. And what better backdrop than the scene of the crime. Needless to say, the results were hot.