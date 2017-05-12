View as SlideshowResort 2018

From Rihanna to Nick Jonas, Here Are All of the Front Row Celebrities at the Resort 2018 Shows

The bi-annual month-long fashion week stretch of New York, London, Milan, and Paris is often referred to as the "fashion tour," but recently, the true globe-spanning runway extravaganzas come just before summer, as top designers show their Resort collections in far-off locales. It's a move that Karl Lagerfeld has been overseeing at Chanel for many years, but the last several seasons have seen other mega-houses, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Gucci, following suit. This year, both Chanel and Prada stayed close to home, showing in Paris and Milan, respectively, while Dior took to sunny Los Angeles—Calabasas, to be specific—for its safari-themed Cruise 2018 show. No matter how far the destination, however, there's one thing you can count on: where designers lead, celebrities will follow. Dior's show alone boasted the A-list likes of Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Nick Jonas, among others. Here, a look at all the celebrities who sat front row during the Resort 2018 season.
Rihanna at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone&#39;s Malibu in Malibu, California.
Rihanna at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Charlize Theron at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Laura Dern and Freida Pinto at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Nick Jonas at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Demi Moore at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Camilla Belle at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Haley Bennett at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Brie Larson at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Kelly Rowland at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Julie Delpy at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Sarah Sutherland at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Kate Bosworth at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Juno Temple at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Miranda Kerr at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Jaime King at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Kiernan Shipka at Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party at Gladstone's Malibu in Malibu, California.

Bianca Jagger attends the Prada Resort 2018 Womenswear Show in Osservatorio in Milan, Italy.

Alba Rohrwacher attends the Prada Resort 2018 Womenswear Show in Osservatorio in Milan, Italy.

Courtney Love and Susan Sarandon attend the Prada Resort 2018 Womenswear Show in Osservatorio in Milan, Italy.

Anna Mouglalis attends the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection Show at Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Liu Wen attends the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection Show at Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Keira Knightley attends the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection Show at Grand Palais in Paris, France

Caroline de Maigret attends the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection at Grand Palais in Paris, France.

