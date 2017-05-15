Like Girlfriend Kristen Stewart, Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell Is a Fan of Good Leather Jackets

Stella Maxwell keeps it simple—and covers up—in black on the "pink carpet" of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, December 2014.
Stella Maxwell steps out in matching ensembles by Jeremy Scott with the (shirtless) designer himself at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 2015.
Stella Maxwell launches the Victoria's Secret "Body by Victoria" collection in a shimmery camisole dress in London, August 2015.
Stella Maxwell picks up paparazzi as she steps out in a flowing, bohemian dress, topped off with a leather jacket, in London, August 2015.
Stella Maxwell opts for leather once again, this time embroidered, at Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2016, September 2015.
Stella Maxwell shows her support for Jeremy Scott once more in one of his ensembles, this one complete with a cape, at the New York premiere of Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer, September 2015.
With her blonde hair toned down a notch, Stella Maxwell sweeps the floor in a white slitted evening gown at Vogue's 95th anniversary party in Paris, October 2015.
Stella Maxwell steps up her game at the next year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in a flowing dress that's floor-length but sheer in New York, November 2015.
Stella Maxwell makes her first Met Gala appearance in a sparkly evening gown at the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age of Technology" in New York, May 2016.
Stella Maxwell goes for another cut-out, this time adding in a choker, in her gown at Maxim's Hot 100 Party in Los Angeles, June 2016.
Stella Maxwell sticks to Jeremy Scott in a crop top and matching pants at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 2016.
Stella Maxwell has a night out in nighttime shades and nearly head to toe denim in New York's Meatpacking District, September 2016.
Stella Maxwell shows off her showiest post-Victoria's Secret Fashion Show get-up yet with another floor-sweeping train in Paris, November 2016.
Stella Maxwell ups her street style game with a Scott-approved Moschino bag at Milan Fashion Week fall/winter 2017, February 2017.
Tan lines be damned, Stella Maxwell pulls up her socks and pairs another leather jacket with a bra at the Victoria's Secret Angels Launch of "Sexy Little Things" in California, April 2017.
Like Nicki Minaj and fellow models Jourdan Dunn and Ashley Graham, Stella Maxwell opted for H&M for her relatively tame Met Gala ensemble for the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between" in New York, May 2017.
Stella Maxwell piles on the ruffles for a Victoria's Secret fragrance release in New York, May 2017.