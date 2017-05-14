A Celebration of Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, and More of the Most Gorgeous Model Moms from the W Magazine Archives

Cindy Crawford in "Pillow Tweets," photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine February 2013.
Maye Musk photographed by Matthew Priestley, styled by Carolina Orrico; W magazine May 2016.
Alessandra Ambrosio in "Perfect 10," photographed by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2014.
Liya Kebede in "Survival of the Chicest," photographed by Mikael Janssen, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine June 2013.
Gisele Bündchen in "Hothouse Flower," photographed by Juergen Teller, styled by Jane How; W magazine June 2005.
Natalia Vodianova on the cover of W, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott; August 2006.
Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2017.
Jourdan Dunn in "Lean Times," photographed by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine June/July 2015.
Lara Stone in "Novel Romance," photographed by Peter Lindbergh, styled by Sarah Richardson; W magazine November 2015.
Coco Rocha in "First Ladies," photographed by Bruce Weber, styled by Camilla Nickerson; W magazine May 2010.
Candice Swanepoel in "Perfect 10," photographed by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2014.
Christy Turlington in "Wonder Woman" photographed by Michael Thompson, styled by Joe Zee; W magazine July 1997.
Karolina Kurkova in "Remodeling the '70s," photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2011.
Amber Valletta photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine September 2008.
Miranda Kerr in "Pillow Tweets" photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine February 2013.
Sasha Pivovarova in "Apocalypse Wow," photographed by Peter Lindbergh, styled by Sarah Richardson; W magazine March 2015.
Karen Elson in "Come As You Are," photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine September 2013.
Stella Tennant in "The Getaway" photographed by Craig McDean, styled by Alex White; W magazine February 2011.