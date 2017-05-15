Namedropping fashion brands is a flex that rappers have always indulged, and we're not just talking Versace, Versace, Versace.

Back in 1987, Grandmaster Flash dropped "Them Jeans," in which he raps about "Jordache, Sasson or, huh, Calvin Klein." Now, 30 years later, A$AP Rocky just released a single titled "Raf," which is an ode to Calvin Klein's creative director Raf Simons.

Featuring verses from Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Migos' Quavo, the line "Please don't touch my Raf" is posited politely throughout. (But really, don't.) Each rapper takes a minute to tell you exactly how and why they wear their Raf: Quavo for the "all kind of crazy colors," Ocean, never one to get overly excited, says he's gifted it, and Uzi claims he was doing it long before anyone else. Meanwhile, Simons also shares the stage with references to Rick Owens, Rolex ("Rollie"), J.W. Anderson, Maison Margiela, Marc Jacobs, Dior Homme artistic director Kris Van Assche, and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele.

Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time A$AP Rocky has professed his love of brands in a song. His 2013 hit single "Fashion Killa" set the pace for label-dropping with shoutouts to everyone from Tom Ford to Helmut Lang. Plus, he declares himself a "trendy n----"—which seems hard to dispute today, seeing that he's not only a fashion icon in his own right, but also has his own collection for Guess, and sits front row at just about any major fashion show he wants, including of course, Raf Simons in New York this February.

Rocky attended his first Simons show back in 2013 when the designer was still at the helm of Dior. Since then, he's cultivated a gaggle of Raf stans sitting front row, including Luka Sabbat, who referred to Simons as "the god" at his most recent show, adding afterwards that he could "talk about it for three hours." Plus, Playboi Carti told W months after the fact that he was still in disbelief Rocky had let him tag along in Simons' presence.

So, it is clear that while wearing rare Raf Simons is the ultimate flex, the designer might also be the only person capable of humbling someone like Rocky.