Every week, W's new Instagram account @whoswho aims to help you sort through the over 700 million accounts on Instagram, providing you with the top profiles to follow and the reasons why. The month of May kicked off with Tbilisi Fashion Week, which introduced the world to plenty of models, street style stars, and cool teens. But the 22-year-old Sasha Panika, who hails from a small, 80-person town outside St. Petersburg, Russia, caught our attention with her stunning features (and septum piercing). Unsurprisingly, she was discovered on Instagram and walked 20 shows this season—standing out from the army of Georgian models. This was also a great week for budding musical talent, with releases coming from the teen Atlanta tastemaker Faye Webster and the punk rock duo, Girlpool. Along with another rising star from Atlanta Playboi Carti, they prove that being under 25 and talented can mean many things. Plus, on the other end of the spectrum, tech billionaire Elon Musk's mom proves that you can be over 60 and still have a successful career, both as a model and social media influencer.

Where: Tbilisi, Georgia

Why: She's taking Tbilisi Fashion Week by storm after being discovered on Instagram for her stunning features. She's also a DJ, (duh.)

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Why: Going to high school with Lil Yachty helps; this teenage musician and photographer is Atlanta's new double threat.

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Why: No one is trolled harder on the internet than this Atlanta rapper, and he trolls back. Finally, his mixtape dropped last month, which quenched some noise from fans. But he's also got a budding fashion career to nurture as a Yeezy Season 5 model and Raf Simons stan.

Who: Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker of Girlpool

Where: Los Angeles, California

Why: Willow Smith is a fan of this punk rock duo, who met in high school in Los Angeles and dropped their sophomore album, Powerplant on Friday.

Where: Los Angeles

Why: We recently became fascinated with tech billionaire Elon Musk's account, but his mother has been here all along with her own substantial following. She's not only a mother, grandmother, and trained nutritionist, but also a signed IMG model who takes selfies with Kim Kardashian.

