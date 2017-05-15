Italian model Bianca Balti may be best known as the striking, blue-eyed beauty in ad campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana's fragrances, but she's also been a runway regular for over a decade. Needless to say, she's picked up a few beauty tricks over the years. Here, the supermodel reveals everything she's learned, from the best skincare products to her exercise obsessions.

Your look in three words:

Elegant, simple, comfortable.

Good skin starts with:

… With fresh and clean skin, always!

Best advice from your dermatologist:

Always keep my skin hydrated no matter what! And of course I drink a lot of water..

Best advice from your facialist:

Apply a mask at least once a week to kick off all the impurities and dirt of the week.

Makeup miracles:

L'Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Makeup. My shade is D3 and it is prefect my skin color. I always like to put a bit of foundation to cover up all the imperfections.

Most underrated product:

Cheap lip balms.

Pinterest WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 02: Model Bianca Balti arrives at the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Sunset Tower Hotel on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Jon Kopaloff

A good hair day starts with:

My L'Oréal Botanicals Fresh Care Coriander Strength Source. The Strength Potion is my favorite product. I apply a few drops on my hair strips to protect from daily stress that it goes through when I am working.

Nails must be:

They must be smooth and the cuticles taken care of, but not cut too much!!!

Beauty from the inside out:

Do not eat much meat, as well as fried food. I try to eat fresh foods, a lot of avocado and other vegetables and cook the food myself. That way I know what I am eating. I also only drink water or unsweetened cranberry juice.

Exercise obsession:

The TRX that I keep in my backyard. Who needs a gym and machines if you can use a TRX and your body weight.

Drink of choice:

Green juice, green tea, water and cranberry juice (I’m so boring!)

Pinterest PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: Bianca Balti attends the "L'Oreal Paris Dinner Hosted By Julianne Moore" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 5, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images) Dominique Charriau

Product that you picked up from the pros:

The L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray is used by most famous hairstylists and it is in every backstage. It’s affordable, you can buy it everywhere and it has the perfect size (75mL) to fit in my handbag!

A woman should smell like:

Light Blue Intenso by Dolce & Gabbana!!!

Spa-cation at:

At the beach. Stay out, let the hair breath, get some sun and dip in the sea water.. no better spa then that!

In-tub must-read:

Unfortunately nothing lately as I only have time to take a bath with my daughters.

Pinterest HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 17: SI Swimsuit model Bianca Balti attends the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch festival at Post HTX on February 17, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage) Rick Kern

Best advice from mom:

Keep your beauty routine simple.. It’s better to spend the time with the kids.

Best-kept beauty secret:

Keep a red lipstick or a smoky eye for a special occasion. If you over use it then nobody will notice anymore and you’ll run out of tricks.

Beauty myth you’d like to debunk:

People tend to say that the “more is better” but I disagree, we should all let our natural beauty shine, using makeup that enhances our natural glow and features is what is beautiful.

Definite doppelgänger:

Sophia Loren :)