Blake Lively's suggested less than a month ago that she's open to playing Serena Van Der Woodsen in a reboot of Gossip Girl, but it turns out that her latest role is far away from the Upper East Side. In fact, it's less multi-million dollar Manhattanite heiress, and more along the lines of Million Dollar Baby.

According to Deadline, Lively just signed on to star as an Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter in the upcoming film Bruised. It will be her first major project since giving birth to her second daughter, Ines, last September.

Lively will play Jackie, a single mother and MMA fighter who works two jobs and has faced difficult odds her entire life, Deadline reports. When the police threaten to take her son away, she's forced to get back into the ring and fight for redemption to give her son the life she always wanted. If there was any question as to whether or not Bruised will be a tearjerker, the project is set to be directed by Nick Cassavetes, the man behind The Notebook and My Sister's Keeper. So, yes, tissues may be required.

Last month, Lively hinted that she would be working on another physically demanding film in the wake of her role in The Shallows, where she played a surfer who gets stuck in a great white shark's feeding ground. "I’m about to do a movie in a couple months where I’m playing a woman who is a fighter," she told Variety, but she revealed the intense boxing training hasn't started just yet. "I’m not there yet. I’m getting my back strong," she said, and admitted that she hopes the fitness prep won't be as hardcore as it was for The Shallows, because she's "not ready to go work out like that again."

Throughout her career, the actress has played all kinds of different characters who have one thing in common. "I look for interesting women," she said. "It can be a woman in every frame of the movie or it could be a woman that’s in one scene, but I look for characters that I connect with. "

Related: Blake Lively Is Open to Doing a Gossip Girl Reboot

See What's Trending in W Video: