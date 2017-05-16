Pinterest Kanye West and Chance the Rapper at the Magnificent Coloring Day Festival at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, September 24, 2016 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Paul Natkin

Today in eccentric Kanye West news: Chance the Rapper just revealed that he once witnessed West in a studio trying to make himself disappear.

Speaking to Teen Vogue for the Vol. 2 Music Issue, Chance spoke about the process of working with West on music and the oddities that often arise as a side effect of West's musical genius. Once, Chance explained, West apparently employed a magician, a female producer from The Lego Movie, and “a bunch of coding people” to help West disappear onstage (seemingly for his tour).

“I don’t know if he ever figured that s--- out!” Chance added.

Ironically, West has recently all but disappeared from the public spotlight, canceling his tour, deleting his social media accounts, and choosing not to attend the Met Gala. According to TMZ, it might be because the rapper is currently “holed up in a Wyoming retreat” working on more music.

Chance further elaborated on Kanye’s process in the studio, explaining to Jordan Peele that:

"He’s very big on multitasking. We’ll have a studio rented out, and he’ll bounce between rooms working on different songs, writing for a second or adding or subtracting productions. He’ll also put a bunch of people in a room that he thinks might have good ideas and try to see what they come up with.... Twenty-five percent of it is productive ideas flowing and then 75 percent is lectures from Kanye, where he tells you exactly how he views the world — just very straight Kanye honesty that definitely gets your creativity and strong opinions out on the floor."

In case you're wondering what it's like to hear a sample of a Kanye West lecture, check out the video below.

