Today in eccentric Kanye West news: Chance the Rapper just revealed that he once witnessed West in a studio trying to make himself disappear.
Speaking to Teen Vogue for the Vol. 2 Music Issue, Chance spoke about the process of working with West on music and the oddities that often arise as a side effect of West's musical genius. Once, Chance explained, West apparently employed a magician, a female producer from The Lego Movie, and “a bunch of coding people” to help West disappear onstage (seemingly for his tour).
“I don’t know if he ever figured that s--- out!” Chance added.
Ironically, West has recently all but disappeared from the public spotlight, canceling his tour, deleting his social media accounts, and choosing not to attend the Met Gala. According to TMZ, it might be because the rapper is currently “holed up in a Wyoming retreat” working on more music.
Chance further elaborated on Kanye’s process in the studio, explaining to Jordan Peele that:
In case you're wondering what it's like to hear a sample of a Kanye West lecture, check out the video below.
Read more about Chance the Rapper’s work with Kanye on teenvogue.com, and pick up the newest issue, on newsstands May 23.
