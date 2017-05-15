Ah, celebrities, they're just like us. Even on Mother's Day, mother-daughter celebrity pairings still can't resist the call of brunch, that most peculiar of meals: neither breakfast nor lunch, sometimes late morning, other times late afternoon. Take Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, for example—supermodel mom and model-on-the-rise daughter, frequently spotted together on the red carpet or at parties honoring one or the other, like Gerber's recent events feting her new status as Marc Jacobs Beauty ambassador. For Mother's Day, the two hosted their very own brunch in collaboration with Best Buddies, an organization that offers mentorship for individuals with mental and developmental disabilities and for which Crawford is an ambassador. Among the invitees to this brunch were other high-profile mother-daughter pairs, like Lisa Rinna and her rising model daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, Vanessa Hudgens and her mom, Milla Jovovich and her daughter Ever, and even Crawford's own mom, Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf, bringing three generations of Crawfords together. Naturally, the Crawfords also won the style game at said brunch.

Pinterest Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, in Réalisation Par and Doc Martens, at a brunch supporting Best Buddies for Mother's Day in Malibu, California, May 2017. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Who: Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.

When: Saturday, May 13.

Where: A brunch celebrating Best Buddies on Mother's Day in Malibu, California.

What: Gerber wore a white and red polka-dotted minidress by Réalisation Par and black Doc Martens, while her mom wore a red dress with a blue swirl motif.

Why: The best brunch style, the best mother-daughter style, the best California-cool style—Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber have it all on lock with their coordinating color schemes and their matching beachy waves with center parts. Gerber's star is on the rise in the fashion world—she's already caught the eye of Marc Jacobs—and with genes like hers, it's not hard to see why. The duo had a better Mother's Day brunch than the rest of us, and it came a day early.

