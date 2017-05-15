Pinterest Elle Fanning stars in Nicolas Winding Refn's Neon Demon. Fanning in "Sister Act," photographed by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Lori Goldstein; W magazine December 2011.

Dior

For Cruise 2018, Kate Bosworth made getting ready a family affair—documenting the process with her husband behind the camera—while model Zuzu Tadeushuk made it an art opportunity.

Fanning, Elle

Fresh off a Vogue cover shoot, Elle Fanning was just tapped as the new face of L'Oréal Paris. She joins models like Maria Borges and Lara Stone, as well as young French It girl Thylane Blondeau, as one of L'Oréal's numerous ambassadors.

Elle Fanning loved her Chuck E. Cheese birthday party so much, she got up to dance with the mouse:

Gucci

Alessandro Michele's re-envisioning of Gucci is inclusive and defies traditional gender boundaries. That has earned him fans like Beyoncé, Dakota Johnson—and Kellyanne Conway and Melania Trump. Michele addresses the paradox.

Supreme

Hinted at an upcoming Michael Jackson-inspired capsule collection on its Instagram over the weekend—a teaser of the upcoming capsule was shot as part of an editorial for Grind magazine.

Vuitton, Louis

Descended on Kyoto, accompanied by a few regular faces like Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams, for the Cruise 2018 show.

Women's March

Three leaders of the Women's March on Washington open up about the tough conversations they're having with their families and communities about politics and social justice in the Trump era.