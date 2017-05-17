Pinterest US actress Elle Fanning poses as she arrives on May 17, 2017 for the screening of the film 'Ismael's Ghosts' (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Valery HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images) VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Elle Fanning has just stepped out in a unicorn-emblazoned gown at Cannes. According to Vogue, the actress isn’t just pushing the seemingly omnipresent unicorn trend forward by just wearing the dress, she personally spearheaded the unicorn’s red carpet debut by suggesting the creature be added to the gown when collaborating with designer Vivienne Westwood. The corseted, strapless number—which took a team of 10 over 300 hours to create, according to Vogue—also features Fanning’s own name inside Saturn and next to a shooting star hand painted in washes of black and pink on its train.

Though the dress is a take on the designer’s famed Bird of Paradise dress from its spring 2005 collection, Fanning is making it entirely her own with fairy princess vibes. Those closely studying the gown might also pick up on similarities with Angelina Jolie's wedding gown, which was famously doodled on by her children. Fanning's gown, however, stands out also for the beauty look she paired with it: a classic winged liner in inky black and bright pink lips that match the palette of the painting.

Pinterest Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

For a magical creature not seen since well, maybe never, unicorns have become damned near impossible to miss as of late. The trend started a few years back, with unicorn hair in both vivid and pastel renditions. Then came the sparkly, rainbow-hued makeup, like nail polish, liquid lipstick and highlighters (and yes, those tooth achingly-sweet drinks).

Pinterest Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images

Certainly, not everyone is on board with the unicorn-ization of everything everywhere, but we’re with Fanning's embrace of her dress. (As she should, after all that labor by others.) The actress took to Instagram to thank the designer, dubbing the dress a “mystical galactic creation of a gown” and “the most incredible magical dress.”

