Between Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Katy Perry, it's clear that super short, platinum blond-colored hair is having a moment in Hollywood. And actress Emma Roberts may be the next star to join the trend.

“You might be seeing a pixie cut coming soon this summer,” said the Scream Queens star on Tuesday evening, rosé in hand, at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s crystal garden. “I’ve just had extensions for so long, and I love it, but I kind of just want to have my real hair, and I don’t know, I’m looking for a role to cut all my hair for, but it might just have to be life.”

Roberts was in good spirits at the celebration, which was held for the launch of Kim Crawford Rosé. “It feels like the start of summer celebrating rosé,” she said. “I’m here with my best friend Karah [Preiss], and we’re just hanging out.”

The two friends recently started a monthly book club together, Belletrist.

“Joan Didion’s South and West was our first book, and our book right now for May is called Marlena by Julie Buntin,” Roberts shared. “It’s a really, really beautiful novel but also sad, about female friendships and how they affect you throughout your whole life.”

The book club already has over 87 thousand followers on Instagram—which comes as no surprise; Roberts has 10 million of her own, after all. (Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen should take note.)

“Every time I’m reading or picking out a book, I feel like I’m doing what I should be doing,” she continued. “It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for years and years and years, but I could never really find the right way to do it, but then, I was like, ‘we have to do this.’ I feel like it’s such an important time for people to be reading, to learn more and be curious and get interested in other things. To me, I love acting, but to put my energy into something else was really important. There’s nothing more important than knowledge.”

