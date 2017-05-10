Cavalli, Roberto

Acne and Burberry alumnus Paul Surridge, a Central Saint Martins graduate, has been named the new creative director at Roberto Cavalli. He replaces Peter Dundas, who departed in October 2016.

Comey, James

President Trump fired FBI director James Comey, purportedly over his improper handling of the Clinton investigation, yet more likely because Comey and the FBI were investigating the Trump administration's ties to Russia. Many have already likened it to Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre, when the then-president fired the special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal. As New Yorker writer and political commentator Jeffrey Toobin noted last night, this is not normal.

Hadid, Gigi

Fresh off two blockbuster Tommy Hilfiger shows, Gigi Hadid has signed on to collaborate with the designer for two more seasons, taking her into Spring 2018 with Tommy x Gigi.

Gigi Hadid reveals the secret to her signature runway walk:

Hilton, Paris

Mulleavy, Laura and Kate

The sisters behind Rodarte joined Instagram. Together. Because what you can do alone—directing a movie, designing clothes, social media—is better in pairs.

Palomo Spain

The up-and-coming Spanish label helmed by Alejandro Gómez Palomo, who debuted his most recent menswear collection at New York Fashion Week earlier this year, is breaking down the boundaries between masculine and feminine. (And earning a co-sign from musician Perfume Genius in the process.)

Stewart, Kristen

Actress and Karl Lagerfeld muse Kristen Stewart has landed so many different Chanel campaigns, she's about to be anointed Coco Chanel herself. No, really—she's the face of Gabrielle, the new Chanel fragrance named for the house's founder, campaigns for which will debut in moving image and print this fall.