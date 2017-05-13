With their clothing line Attico, Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio have brought the Italian It girl look around the world. But their good taste isn't limited to clothing. Here, the design duo and street style stars reveal their favorite places in Milan, Italy's fashion capital, from the best restaurants and bars, to their favorite galleries and museums.

What neighborhood do you live in, and what is it like?

Giorgia Tordini: My apartment in Milan is in the Piazza 5 Giornate area, a neighborhood right on the east side of the city center. It has been my neighborhood for a long time and I think I'll never move anywhere else as I found my little go to spots for anything I need.

Gilda Ambrosio: I live really close to the city center in Milan. It is really easygoing and chill, not really touristy.

Favorite place for coffee or breakfast

Giorgia Tordini: Giacomo Tabaccheria for cappuccino and pastries, Foodie’s for fresh juices and smoothies.

Gilda Ambrosio: Pavé in via Felice Casati.

Best place to take a visitor for drinks or dinner

Giorgia Tordini: Bar Basso for drinks, Al Garghet for a typical Milanese dinner.

Gilda Ambrosio: I like Giacomo Bistro or Il Salumaio, which has a really strong Italian vibe. For a drink? Let's meet at Fioraio Bianchi.

Italian dish you can’t live without

Giorgia Tordini: Spaghetti al pomodoro e basilico.

Gilda Ambrosio: Caffè, Pizza and Parmigiana di Melanzane (fried eggplants baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese).

Go-to lunch spot

Giorgia Tordini: Soulgreen, a new spot for healthy organic food.

Gilda Ambrosio: Marchesi in Montenapoleone.

Favorite dessert

Giorgia Tordini: Tart with custard and berries on top.

Gilda Ambrosio: Tiramisù, or whatever has chocolate.

Favorite power meal

Giorgia Tordini: Eggs and avocado.

Gilda Ambrosio: I love organic and raw vegan food, Mantra Raw Vegan is a nice place.

Favorite date night restaurant

Giorgia Tordini: The Best seafood restaurant, try pappa al pomodoro with clams.

Gilda Ambrosio: Giacomo Arengario with its view on the Duomo Cathedral.

Best place to make out

Giorgia Tordini: Walking at night in the Brera neighborhood.

Gilda Ambrosio: Brera district at night, it's magic!

Best place for fresh pasta

Giorgia Tordini: Bacaro del Sambuco, I’m obsessed with the eggplant ravioli, but everything is pretty much beyond delicious.

Gilda Ambrosio: Ristorante Bice.

Favorite bar

Giorgia Tordini: Pasticceria Marchesi.

Gilda Ambrosio: Caffè Cimmino.

Best after-hours spot for drinking or dancing

Giorgia Tordini: Plastic and Volt Club.

Gilda Ambrosio: Even though I'm grown up, I still love Plastic.

Pinterest Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio Courtesy of the Designers

Favorite museum

Giorgia Tordini: Fondazione Prada.

Gilda Ambrosio: I really like the Museo del '900.

Favorite neighborhood to walk in

Giorgia Tordini: Brera.

Gilda Ambrosio: Via dei Giardini.

Favorite stores

Giorgia Tordini: Excelsior food for chic groceries, Lorenzi one floor down at Larusmiani, Roberta e Basta for vintage furniture.

Gilda Ambrosio: Margiela store in via San't Andrea.

Most essential local gallery

Giorgia Tordini: Cardi Black Box.

Gilda Ambrosio: Pinacoteca di Brera.

Best hidden gem

Giorgia Tordini: Villa Necchi.

Gilda Ambrosio: Palazzo Invernizzi with the pink flamingos.

Best spa or salon

Giorgia Tordini: The spa at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Gilda Ambrosio: Romans club and the Four Seasons.

Local motto you live by

Giorgia Tordini: Never do something for the approval of someone else.

Gilda Ambrosio: Dolce vita, of course!

