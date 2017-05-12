Pinterest Harry Styles performs "Sign of the Times" on Saturday Night Live with Jimmy Fallon, April 2017. NBC/Getty Images

Kebede, Liya

The mother, entrepreneur, designer, model, and humanitarian discusses her new project with her brand lemlem, now in its 10th year, which helps employ women artisans across continental Africa and sheds light on healthcare issues confronting mothers. And all of it, just in time for Mother's Day.

Kirke, Jemima

An artist by trade, Jemima Kirke—formerly, and still perhaps best, known as her character Jessa Johansson—is restarting life after Girls. We go inside her far away Brooklyn studio, where she produces stunning paintings of friends and collaborators like Sarah Sophie Flicker and Allison Williams.

Macron, Brigitte

France's new first lady has already sparked conversation in her home country about conceptions how the president's wife should appear and behave—and she's subverting expectations at every turn.

Musk, Maye

Every day is Mother's Day for Elon Musk's 69-year-old model and dietician mom Maye—but even more so when her son Kimbal makes her sticky toffee pudding.

Steimetz, Faustine

Collaborated with Nicola Formichetti's Diesel on what both brands do best: a new denim line.

Styles, Harry

Brace yourselves—the former One Directioner's solo debut is here.

Sui, Anna

Shares her technicolor, decades-traversing inspirations, from mid-20th century band posters to jewelry Richard Burton gave Elizabeth Taylor to the first makeup she ever bought.