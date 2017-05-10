Late last year, Marc Jacobs named Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty. Then, just more than a month ago, on the occasion of the Daisy fragrance's 10th anniversary, the brand unveiled a new campaign starring Gerber and shot by Alasdair McLellan. The festivities haven't stopped there—on Tuesday, Gerber hosted a party celebrating Daisy in Los Angeles. Though the designer himself was nowhere to be found, she was joined by It girls like Juno Temple, Tommy Genesis, and The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer, all predictably clad in Marc Jacobs's bright, spring-ready babydoll dresses, as well as her brother and fellow model Presley Gerber. Naturally, the 15-year-old rising star commanded the party in her honor, wearing a lace Spring 2017 minidress—embroidered with a vacuum cleaner, because why not.

Pinterest Kaia Gerber in Marc Jacobs at the Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy party in Los Angeles, California, May 2017. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Who: Kaia Gerber.

When: Tuesday, May 9.

Where: A party celebrating Marc Jacobs Fragrances and the Daisy perfume, hosted by face of the brand Kaia Gerber, in Los Angeles, California.

What: A printed, embellished jacked with a lace dress and platform heels from Marc Jacobs's Spring 2017 collection.

Why: Originally modeled by Bella Hadid on Marc Jacobs's controversial Spring 2017 runway, the look is the product of the designer's collaboration with illustrator Julie Verhoeven. Verhoeven's art adorned dresses, sweatshirts, and accessories throughout the collection, punctuating the looks with dashes of whimsy. At times, these illustrations get a little weird and eclectic—as evidenced here, where Gerber's dress, under a graphically printed topper, is adorned with an image of a vacuum cleaner. It's a little freaky—but certainly not in a bad way. Paired with platform heels and center-parted waves, it could just as easily be a clubbing look from the late '90s—as Marc Jacobs intended it, and as is of the moment.

