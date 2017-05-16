Turns out we weren't the only ones who got a tour of Paris Hilton's home recently. This weekend, Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, Sofia Richie, Bella Thorne, and Chiara Ferragni all visited Hilton's house for an intimate gathering. For everyone’s viewing pleasure, the reigning queen of the early aughts made sure the entire evening was heavily documented on social media.

Hilton is one of the original purveyors of the selfie—she recently confessed to W, “If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it. I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like, on a disposable camera”—so it seems only fitting that the girls' night in be posted on Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter simultaneously. But perhaps the best part of all of the posted snaps was Perry, who acted like the Hilton fan we all are, deep inside.

In one Snapchat, Perry stands next to a life-size promotional cutout of Hilton, beckoning Hilton to join her in the photo for a true meta moment.

In another that has since been immortalized on Instagram by Hilton, Perry strokes and kisses a giant mosaic portrait of Hilton that seems to be made of hundreds, if not thousands, of mini photos of the star. She captioned the post, “Waking up to this today made my day😹 Love you @KatyPerry! You are such a beautiful magical #Queen! 😻👑🦄.” So it seems the admiration is mutual.

Hilton also compiled her favorite videos and photos from the evening into one mega-video, showing us all what we were missing out on. With Azalea, Richie, Thorne, and Ferragni all present and accounted for, the best video of the bunch features Perry, standing in a giant house made for Hilton’s dogs, the words “Land O Happiness” written across the frame, of course.

