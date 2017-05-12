Marc Jacobs is getting political with his fashion line again and entering the merch game in a campaign-inspired way. After creating his own version of President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” hat, which aptly read “Make America Marc Again,” this one-of-a-kind head topper is now officially being released to the public, Refinery29 reports.

Jacobs has been very vocal about where he stands politically throughout Trump's campaign, even vowing that he will never dress First Lady Melania Trump in his designs. Post-election, the designer took to Instagram and posted an image of himself on a plane, clad in a black hoodie, bright pink fur coat, and “Make America Marc Again” hat. With more than 26,000 likes and nearly 650 comments, the fans had spoken: They wanted to get their hands on his baseball cap.

From Prabal Gurung to Christian Dior, several designers marched political statements down the runway over the past year. And just a few months ago, Public School’s similar take on the President’s hat went on sale, (reading “Make America New York”), with an announcement that 100 percent of the proceeds would go directly to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The description on Jacobs' hat, which just went on sale on Friday (May 12), reads: “A mantra to get you motivated. For anyone seeking for a slogan to lift their spirits, look no further.” It retails for $65 and can be purchased online or in retail stores. But don’t wait, shop now: Though the brand has not announced how many hats it has stocked, it commented that the hats would be “Limited edition. Limited supply.”

