Miley Cyrus is back with a new music for the first time in more than a year, and unlike her most recent effort, this one does not feature her as a giant dancing baby. The video for the song "Malibu," from her forthcoming untitled album, ditches Cyrus' previously over-the-top showmanship and replaces it with a serene, practically demure feel not seen since the 24-year-old's Disney days.

Cyrus teased the single and video's release on Twitter early Thursday morning, writing that she was "sooooo excited" and could "barely sleep." The video's chill vibe matches the song's beachy title and features Cyrus singing on the beach, in the fields, and underneath waterfalls with minimal props and no flashy getups. Instead, the singer frolics around in various simple all-white ensembles, her only statement accessory a handful of brightly colored balloons.

OK, to be fair, the balloons are not the only statement: Cyrus is also wearing her vintage-inspired engagement ring from fiancé Liam Hemsworth in the video. The presence of the ring makes sense, considering the two have been back together since early 2016, and Cyrus wrote the song about Hemsworth (while in an Uber on the way to film The Voice). "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," Cyrus told Billboard about writing the love song. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel.'"

"Malibu" is one of 10 tracks off Miley Cyrus' new album, which also features a song about Hillary Clinton and one about women in the workplace, according to Billboard. The album is due out later this year.

