Naomi Watts is finally dipping her toe into the prestige TV waters with Netflix's upcoming Gypsy. She plays a professional therapist, though, television history is already littered with fictional therapists and psychiatrists. That includes everyone from The Sopranos Dr. Melfi to Frasier Crane and Dr. Katz, and more recently Dr. West on HBO's In Treatment to Lisa Kudrow's Dr. Fiona Wallice on Showtime's Web Therapy. Plus, there's all those TV shrinks. In other words, one has to wonder how Netflix plans to bring anything new to the well worn genre of therapist-centered shows.

The answer we get in the first teaser for Gypsy: the therapist is an unethical sexual deviant! Well, that's certainly one way to up the ante.

Created by young writer and TV newcomer Lisa Rubin, Gypsy follows Watts as a Dr. Jean Holloway, an elite Manhattan therapist married to Michael (played by Billy Crudup). The teaser finds her reciting a spin on the Hippocratic Oath in which she promises to "remain objective in my relationships," not "violate the physical boundaries of the patient" and, of course, that she "will always do not harm."

The monologue is intercut with shots full of intrigue and sex that seem to suggest that she will absolutely do no such thing. There's even a few shots that seem to recall Watts' best-known role in Mulholland Drive.

The teaser trailer doesn't give us much hints as to how this all plays out plot-wise, and the official description only gives us a few more hints. As it goes, Watts' character is "a Manhattan therapist with a seemingly picturesque life who begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients' lives. As the borders of Jean's professional life and personal fantasies become blurred, she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds."

Sure, there's been more than a few "Oh, I think I have feelings for my therapist" storylines in fiction through the years, but none where the therapist seems to get physically intertwined with the people her patients come to talk to her about. It all sounds very intriguing.

Sam Taylor-Johnson is also onboard as a producer and director of the first two episodes. It's his first project since directing the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie.

Slotted as a 10 part limited series, Gypsy premiers in June. Of course, it won't be Watts' only appearance on a television show this summer. She'll also be one of several famous faces popping up on the new Twin Peaks series.

Related: Michaela Coel's Netflix Show Chewing Gum Is the Gross and Delightfully Rude British Comedy You Should Be Watching

Naomi Watts Takes W's Screen Test: