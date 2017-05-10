Pinterest Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2017/Getty Images

What do you get when you mix one TV chef and one Oscar-winning actress in a cooking segment on a daytime talk show? Undeniable proof that Nicole Kidman is the Australian queen of the side-eye—and perhaps the most awkward six minutes in recent TV history.

Big Little Lies star Kidman and famed Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and took part in a segment in which De Laurentiis taught the actress and host how to cook a few of her favorite Italian specialties.

Things got off to a rough start as the three women started to roll arancini balls out of leftover risotto. De Laurentiis asked Kidman, "Nicole, have you ever made meatballs or anything?" seemingly implying that she couldn't cook. In classy Kidman fashion, though, the question was met with an eyebrow raise but otherwise ignored.

Then, after seeing Kidman's perfect arancini take shape, De Laurentiis announced, "The woman who can't cook made the perfect ball!"

As it turns out, Kidman has admitted in the past that she's not a great chef, but the woman can act, sing, dance, produce and even finds times to write short stories in her spare time. Give her a break.

The tension between the two continued into the focaccia-making portion of the segment, with De Laurentiis yelling at Kidman to use more olive oil. Kidman, who was clearly trying very, very hard to smile through the scolding, managed to serve up some more side-eye in the process. Finally, though, the actress reached her boiling point—it may have been when De Laurentiis called her "honey," or after the TV chef recommended Kidman "don't make so many things" in order to be a better cook—when it came time to try the focaccia.

"It's a little tough," Kidman deadpanned after taking one painful-looking bite of the food. "I know I'm not supposed to criticize, but..."

"There's a new season of Food Network Star, which is the only reason I'm here," responded an exasperated De Laurentiis while quite literally throwing in the dish towel and trying to explain that the meal had been sitting out for five hours and that she hates doing cooking shows.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres spent most of the segment snacking on the "tough" pizza and trying not to get involved. Cue millions of Americans cringing into their TVs, trying to process what just happened.

