The Knowles women are a particularly busy bunch, especially at the moment. Beyoncé is currently pregnant with twins, and hasn't slowed down her creative output. Solange, also a mother, is making award-winning music. And Tina Knowles — well, Tina is never too busy to engage her daughters in a good old-fashioned public guilt trip.

On her legendary Instagram account, Tina recently shared her dismay at Solange by posting on the social media platform. Apparently, Solange neglected to inform her mother that she was named Artist of the Year at the 2017 Webby Awards, held in New York City on Monday evening. The Webby Awards said of her accolade in a statement, "Not only is Solange one of the greatest artists of our time, but she’s also a true artist of the online generation. Solange has demonstrated her digital prowess in myriad ways, most notably with the website Saint Heron — her collaborative platform and online store for artists."

Solange posted a photo to her own Instagram of herself accepting her award from artist Kara Walker late Monday night. "Thank you @thewebbyawards and the phenomenal Kara Walker. Genuinely shook," the singer wrote in the caption. The post didn't go unnoticed by a burned Tina.

"Hi baby," Tina commented on the post for all the world to see. "i know we are all busy but next time let a sister know you are getting an award (or a momma)😀 i miss you ❤️Congratulations💐💐." And in a follow-up comment, she wrote, "What a great honor Kara Walker a legendary Artist❤️"

This isn't the first time Ms. Tina has embarrassed one of her daughters via Instagram. Tina admitted that Beyoncé warned her against making "corny jokes" on the 'gram, but mom simply told her, "When you get my age, you gotta find your light. So if you find some good light, you’re supposed to take advantage of it. So yeah, I’ve done quite a few in one spot so I could have them, but it’s okay, I’m 63, what can I say."

Mother knows best, after all.

