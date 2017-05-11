Pinterest Sundance Channel via Deadline Hollywood/Youtube

The critically acclaimed series Top of the Lake is returning for a second season after a four-year hiatus, and the first trailer for the new season promises a chilling storyline, captivating performances from Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman, and another directorial masterpiece from Jane Campion.

The first season of the Sundance series followed Moss as Detective Robin Griffin, who returned from Sydney to her remote hometown in New Zealand to help investigate the pregnancy, disappearance, and attempted suicide of a 12-year-old girl named Tui. The visually stunning crime drama returns with events set, appropriately, four years after the initial season. Griffin is attempting to rebuild her life when the body of a girl washes up in a suitcase on the shores of Bondi Beach. The new season will follow Griffin as she attempts to identify "China Girl," locate her killer, and bond with the daughter she gave up for adoption (whose adoptive mother is played by a nearly unrecognizable Kidman).

Both Moss—who won a Golden Globe for her performance in season one—and Kidman are coming off hugely popular series: For Moss, it's her haunting performance in the dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale; Kidman is fresh off the runaway success of HBO's Big Little Lies. Kidman also recently played the role of an adoptive mother in the Academy Award nominee Lion.

It's also a reunion of sorts for Campion and Kidman that is more than 20 years in the making. The pair first worked together on 1996's Portrait of a Lady and had planned to reunite with 2003's In The Cut, which the pair spent years developing together. Ultimately, however, Kidman dropped out of the project due to personal reasons. She was replaced in the lead role by Meg Ryan, but still remained on as a producer. Still, Top of the Lake belongs to Moss, and Kidman's part is merely recurring.

Season two of Top of the Lake: China Girl—which also stars Game of Thrones and Star Wars fan-favorite Gwendoline Christie—premieres in September.

Related: Nicole Kidman Will Have Four Projects at Cannes 2017

At 49, Actress Nicole Kidman Is Still Quite Impressionable: