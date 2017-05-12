Black-ish has been renewed for a fourth season, and Fossil has named a new brand ambassador: actress Yara Shahidi is having a big week. Not only that—she also appeared alongside her television mom Tracee Ellis Ross at the MTV Movie and Television awards. She's traveled from Los Angeles to New York. And, in partnership with Fossil, she hosted a breakfast and discussions at the New York social club for women, The Wing.

Few can look as composed as Shahidi when rising early for hump-day breakfast obligations. Yet that's precisely why Shahidi is a regular among our favorite celebrity looks: No matter the time of day, the precise event, or the other projects she's juggling—whether promoting Black-ish or walking the red carpet at an awards show—she's totally composed. It's thanks, in no small part, to her wardrobe that has lately comprised only the best and most recent from Alessandro Michele at Gucci. This latest look proves there's a Gucci for all occasions.

Pinterest Yara Shahidi in Gucci at a Fossil breakfast at The Wing in New York, New York, May 2017. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Who: Yara Shahidi.

When: Wednesday, May 10.

Where: The Fossil breakfast hosted by Yara Shahidi at The Wing in New York, New York.

What: A red tracksuit by Gucci with floral embroidered detailing, stripes along the sides of the trousers, and ruffled shoulders from the Pre-Fall 2017 collection.

Why: One way to elevate the humble track suit: Add embroidery, ruffles, and heels. Gucci designer Alessandro Michele sources his inspirations from across time periods and geographic locations, so for the brand, melding athleisure and the ruffled shoulders of a desert rose is no great feat. And while a track suit is the ideal early morning attire—casual, comfortable, low maintenance—Shahidi takes the opportunity to show off the most polished side of athleisure. Her subtle "Girl Mob" pin, referencing the site featuring essays and commentary from women of color, is the only accessory necessary.