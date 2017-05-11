Pinterest Zac Posen in New York, New York, May 2017. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Girlpool

Wading into the future, maybe the saviors of rock music.

Johnson, Dwayne "The Rock"

Caity Weaver's exuberant new profile for GQ of Baywatch star-slash-potential presidential candidate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an entertaining antidote to the dramatic news that's actually coming out of Washington, D.C., this week.

Kraus, Chris

The I Love Dick author on the new Jill Soloway series based on her book, starring Kathryn Hahn and Griffin Dunne, autofiction, and where her work intersects with real life.

How Paris street style stars do fashion week:

Lee, Sandra

Also not a fan of Paul Ryan.

Posen, Zac

The designer doubles down on his statement that he will not dress the Trump family, finding their views and policies regarding issues like LGBT equality, Planned Parenthood and women's rights, immigration, and arts funding simply too divergent.

Trump, Donald

The Washington Post sheds some light on the tumultuous past two days at the White House, from the firing of James Comey to the botched announcement and the Trump camp's subsequent inability to pick a justification for said firing. It's a chilling, yet essential read, revealing many of the inside plays and the personal grudges that inform so many of President Trump's decisions. (And, in case you need a primer, we've got you covered.)

Yorke, Thom

The Radiohead frontman is scoring a film—Luca Guadagnino's remake of cult-classic horror film Suspiria, with Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, and Chloë Grace Moretz. And while Yorke has been a longtime collaborator with Rag & Bone—scoring their Spring 2016 show—this will be his first feature-film credit.