Is there anything Charlize Theron enjoys more than a bra-first moment? Over the weekend, the actress brought a CEO twist to her signature exposed lingerie look during an event for her nonprofit, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, in Los Angeles.

Theron, in full Dior, kicked off her outfit with a micro-mini bra top that flashed her bare midriff. Instead of sporting the lingerie piece solo à la Kim Kardashian, Theron decided to layer a boxy power blazer on top instead. The actress left her jacket unbuttoned and scrunched up its sleeves for a more casual finish. Continuing with her look’s all-black color palette, Theron then slipped into a high-waisted sparkle skirt that finished off just above her ankles. The maxi length piece gradated from dark to light sequins and and was trimmed with a piece of sheer fabric along the hemline. Theron topped off her look with a sweeping updo, classic Dior slingbacks, and a pastel blue manicure.

This look would get most in trouble with HR—but for Theron, the styling move more than served its purpose.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Theron’s annual Block Party event, which raises awareness for AIDS education in her native South Africa, drew a starry crowd of artists, musicians, and actors alike. Even Twisters stars Glenn Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones took a brief pause from their buzzy press tour to show their support for the cause.

Powell stayed classic in a navy suit and white button down shirt while Edgar-Jones followed Theron’s cue in some midriff-baring fashion of her own. The actress sported a cropped long sleeve top and a matching bodycon skirt that trailed all the way to the floor.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While exposed undergarments seem to have become a substitute for celebrities wearing actual clothing nowadays, Theron has been at the forefront of the trend for quite some time now. All the way back in 2017, Theron wore nothing but a Dior bralette and a micro-mini skirt to the Atomic Blonde premiere—a move which sparked quite the interest in bra-first fashion for the actress.

Since, Theron has gone on to flash her undergarments on dozens of red carpets, most recently having done so at a Critics Choice event in Los Angeles. There, she again slipped into a plunging black blazer. The twist? Her fully lace bralette underneath.