The Kardashians are often referred to as America’s version of the royal family—constantly in the spotlight, questioned about the legitimacy of their influence, ridiculed for every one of their choices. Clearly, though, actual royal, Queen Elizabeth, doesn’t agree with this comparison, as she has reportedly denied Kim Kardashian’s request to attend the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week. According to the Daily Mail, Kardashian is interested in going to the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, but so far, she hasn’t been able to score an invite.

According to sources, Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, arrived in the UK a few days ago. It’s unclear if Kardashian has other plans in England, or if she was so sure she would get her way, she hopped on a plane before confirming her ticket for the event. Reportedly, at this point she’s “so determined” to attend the party, she’s even willing to accept non-VIP tickets to the event, which will feature performances by Queen, Diana Ross, and Nile Rodgers and appearances by Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham. How far the mighty have fallen.

“Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often,” the source said. “Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration.” Clearly, though, the Royal Family doesn’t feel the same way. They’ve been pretty generous with tickets otherwise, reportedly giving out 10,000 to the public and 7,500 to members of the Armed Forces as well as various volunteers and charities. It seems, then, there aren’t any left over for Kardashian and Davidson.

Now that the couple has more time on their hands without any events to attend, they’ve been spotted enjoying some shopping around London, spotted together at the Dover Street Market and a jewelry store in Mayfair. Even if they do eventually get a in to the party, they won’t get any face time with the Queen, who is reportedly “pacing herself” after the Trooping of Color parade on Thursday. The monarch was missing during her Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday after experiencing “some discomfort” during festivities the day prior. It seems that, once again, Prince Charles and the rest of the Queen’s family will appear in her stead. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even got the invite this time around, flying in from Los Angeles for the occasion. Maybe, they’ll be able to sneak their neighbor, Kardashian, in through the back. Hopefully, Kardashian doesn’t through a Prince Louis style tantrum if she doesn’t get her way.