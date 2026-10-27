This Season, Fashion Is Ready for Any Forecast

From puffer coats and slick ponchos to reworked trenches and rainy-day bucket hats, fall’s standout sportswear makes a case for high style in any weather.
Photographs by Colin Dodgson
Styled by Jodie Barnes
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Originally Published:
Hair by Tom Wright at Streeters; makeup by Lucy Bridge at Streeters manicure by Melvyn Renaud for Manucurist at Artlist Paris. Model: Libby Taverner at the Society Management. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting. Set design by Samuel Overs.
Production: Holmes Production; Producer: Suzy Patten; Production Coordinator: Angie Sherbourne; Photo Assistants: Will Grundy, Estelle Chauffour; Stylist’s Assistants: Thibaut Bergalasse, Antoni Jankowski; Hairstylist’s Assistant: Daria Lätt; Makeup Artist’s Assistant: Jana Reininger; Set Assistant: Marie Thibouméry.