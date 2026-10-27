This Season, Fashion Is Ready for Any Forecast

Libby Taverner wears a Loewe jacket, pants, and shoes; stylist’s own turtleneck.

Jean Paul Gaultier dress, hood, and shoes; stylist’s own gloves and socks.

Louis Vuitton poncho; Hunter Boots boots.

Julie Kegels coat; Tom Ford shoes.

Prada jacket; Walter Van Beirendonck shirt and pants; Hunter Boots boots; stylist’s own hat.

Miu Miu jacket; vintage hat from 20Age Archive, Paris; stylist’s own shoes.

Gucci top and pants; Loewe sunglasses.

Laminar hooded vest.

Balenciaga cape; Le Chameau boots.

Burberry shirt and pants; Jean Paul Gaultier hood; Rier boots; stylist’s own gloves.

Issey Miyake coat.

Bottega Veneta coat; stylist’s own hat.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello coat; stylist’s own hat.

Moncler jacket, pants, and boots.

Calvin Klein Collection dress and shoes.

Tom Ford trenchcoat, skirt, and shoes.

Max Mara coat, jacket, and skirt.

Hair by Tom Wright at Streeters; makeup by Lucy Bridge at Streeters manicure by Melvyn Renaud for Manucurist at Artlist Paris. Model: Libby Taverner at the Society Management. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting. Set design by Samuel Overs.

Production: Holmes Production; Producer: Suzy Patten; Production Coordinator: Angie Sherbourne; Photo Assistants: Will Grundy, Estelle Chauffour; Stylist’s Assistants: Thibaut Bergalasse, Antoni Jankowski; Hairstylist’s Assistant: Daria Lätt; Makeup Artist’s Assistant: Jana Reininger; Set Assistant: Marie Thibouméry.