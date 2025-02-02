Tonight’s 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles has a decidedly different tone than years past. The event, hosted for the fifth consecutive year by Trevor Noah, was reimagined by organizers “to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.” Before tonight’s show, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort and pledged $1 million to aid music professionals.

Still, as industry titans rallied around the city of Los Angeles and its first responders, they also came together to celebrate the biggest musical achievements of the past year. But before any gilded gramophones were handed out, stars galore hit the red carpet to deliver the types of jaw-dropping fashion we’ve all come to associate with the Grammys. Among them? Beyoncé, who scored 11 nominations for her album Cowboy Carter, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, SZA, and newcomers like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Here, see all the best celebrity fashion from the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Kacey Musgraves Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren.

Kehlani Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaytranada Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Poppy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peso Pluma Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Clairo Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images