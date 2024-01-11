2024 is already shaping up to be a big year for office wear. Just days after Bella Hadid cemented what seems to be one of the year’s first major trends in the Office Siren look (with Nicole Kidman’s airport version following shortly after), fashion girl Hailey Bieber has officially offered up her take on boardroom staples—and, despite her embrace of traditional office basics, there’s one curveball piece that piqued our interest.

On Wednesday, the model took to her Instagram story to show off a morning trip to her Rhode headquarters. While we’re not quite sure what the beauty founder was up to (and that seems rather beside the point), we’re mostly interested in the chic office pieces she slipped into.

Bieber built her look around a matching slate gray set that consisted of a longline tube top and loose-fitting pants. The pieces both fit into her usual understated style and acted as the perfect foil to the black tailored blazer that she layered on top. A patent leather tote, which she folded up under her arm, added a sleek touch to the look, as did her thin sunglasses and slicked back hairstyle. Accessories arrived in the form of stud earrings and the model’s signature “B” pendant necklace.

Now, you may be asking—where’s there twist? This is Hailey Bieber, after all, who often ventures out in public wearing no pants and barely there designs. Well, rest assured—the model’s see-through footwear choice would potentially raise a few eyebrows at your average 9 to 5.

@haileybieber

Upon first glance, you might decipher that Hailey opted to wear socks around her office. Or, perhaps she snapped the mirror selfie in between figuring out the type of shoe she wanted to round out her look with. In reality, the model is showing off The Row’s mesh “Sock” flats—a completely transparent, ballet-style piece that acts more like a second-skin covering than an actual shoe.

Jennifer Lawrence has championed the same style in the past, but Bieber’s pair are far more sheer than the actress’ favored black leather pair. The Rhode entrepreneur’s version of office wear doesn’t exactly fit into the siren archetype that we witnessed from Bella Hadid. Although her tailored pieces do have a very ’90s feel, she doesn’t show off much skin as Hadid’s plunging button down or offer up a slight variation like Kidman’s cropped Oxford shirt. Bieber dares to propose something different: business up top, non-shoe down below.

Shop Hailey’s Flats: